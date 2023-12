Tencent Holdings Limited specializes in Internet services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development of mobile applications (54.8%): development of online gaming platforms, instant messaging system (QQ), gaming software, photo downloading software, online payment systems, etc.; - development of electronic payment solutions and services (26.5%); - online advertising services (17.1%); - other (1.6%). China accounts for 93% of net sales.

Sector Internet Services