  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:14:30 2023-04-26 am EDT
345.00 HKD   +1.95%
12:17aTencent Accelerates Investment In Overseas Gaming Studios - FT
RE
12:17aEuropean gaming studios are the primary target for tencent's inv…
RE
12:17aTencent accelerates investment in overseas gaming studios- ft…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

EUROPEAN GAMING STUDIOS ARE THE PRIMARY TARGET FOR TENCENT'S INV…

04/26/2023 | 12:17am EDT
EUROPEAN GAMING STUDIOS ARE THE PRIMARY TARGET FOR TENCENT'S INVESTMENT - FT


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 618 B 89 226 M 89 226 M
Net income 2023 145 B 20 855 M 20 855 M
Net cash 2023 205 B 29 584 M 29 584 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 0,61%
Capitalization 2 832 B 409 B 409 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,25x
EV / Sales 2024 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 108 436
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 298,73 CNY
Average target price 391,30 CNY
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.32%408 736
NETFLIX, INC.11.58%146 263
PROSUS N.V.2.70%93 636
AIRBNB, INC.35.81%73 174
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.06%61 786
NASPERS LIMITED12.23%35 393
