Homepage
Equities
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Tencent Holdings Limited
News
Summary
700
KYG875721634
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
(700)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange
01:14:30 2023-04-26 am EDT
345.00
HKD
+1.95%
12:17a
Tencent Accelerates Investment In Overseas Gaming Studios - FT
RE
12:17a
European gaming studios are the primary target for tencent's inv…
RE
12:17a
Tencent accelerates investment in overseas gaming studios- ft…
RE
EUROPEAN GAMING STUDIOS ARE THE PRIMARY TARGET FOR TENCENT'S INV…
04/26/2023 | 12:17am EDT
EUROPEAN GAMING STUDIOS ARE THE PRIMARY TARGET FOR TENCENT'S INVESTMENT - FT
© Reuters 2023
12:17a
Tencent Accelerates Investment In Overseas Gaming Studios - FT
RE
12:17a
European gaming studios are the primary target for tencent's inv…
RE
12:17a
Tencent accelerates investment in overseas gaming studios- ft…
RE
04/25
Prosus Lowers Stake in China's Tencent
MT
04/25
Biden should sanction Huawei Cloud, other Chinese firms -senators
RE
04/25
Biden should sanction Huawei Cloud, other Chinese firms -senators
RE
04/25
Asian Equities Fall Sharply in US Trading, Led by Tech Stocks
MT
04/24
Tencent : Games Showcases the Latest Art and Technologies of Video Games at Game Developer..
PU
04/23
China’s Online Retail Sales Rise 8.6% in Q1
MT
04/21
Tencent : Singapore Tourism Board, Weixin Pay ink 3-year strategic partnership
PU
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
04/14
Jefferies Adjusts Tencent's Price Target to HK$465 From HK$460, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/23
Jefferies Adjusts Tencent's Price Target to HK$460 From HK$456, Keeps at Buy
MT
01/31
Nomura Adjusts Tencent's Price Target to HK$510 From HK$398, Keeps at Buy
MT
Financials
CNY
USD
Sales 2023
618 B
89 226 M
89 226 M
Net income 2023
145 B
20 855 M
20 855 M
Net cash 2023
205 B
29 584 M
29 584 M
P/E ratio 2023
20,2x
Yield 2023
0,61%
Capitalization
2 832 B
409 B
409 B
EV / Sales 2023
4,25x
EV / Sales 2024
3,57x
Nbr of Employees
108 436
Free-Float
63,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
52
Last Close Price
298,73 CNY
Average target price
391,30 CNY
Spread / Average Target
31,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma
Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau
Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo
Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu
Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu
SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
1.32%
408 736
NETFLIX, INC.
11.58%
146 263
PROSUS N.V.
2.70%
93 636
AIRBNB, INC.
35.81%
73 174
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
24.06%
61 786
NASPERS LIMITED
12.23%
35 393
