European shares close down, Wall Street falls on earnings anxiety

(New throughout with updated comment, prices)
* Nasdaq drops 3% as investors await earnings
* World, European shares give back earlier gains
* China stocks fall further as Beijing races to battle COVID
* Dollar hits fresh 2-year peak on China COVID fears, Fed
bets
WASHINGTON/MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. shares fell on
Tuesday and European stocks extended losses for a third session
as investors warily awaited U.S. tech earnings and worries over
global growth lingered.
China's COVID-19 curbs and fears of aggressive U.S. Federal
Reserve tightening continued to damp risk appetite and lifted
the dollar to new two-year highs.
Oil prices rebounded in volatile trading and gold prices
rose on safe-haven buying.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street lower. The Dow Jones
Industrial Average fell 621.54 points, or 1.83%, to
33,427.92, the S&P 500 lost 90.36 points, or 2.10%, to
4,205.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 403.47 points,
or 3.1%, to 12,601.38 by 2:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT).
The MSCI world equity index fell 10.93
points, or 1.63%, to 657.68.
"There's a lot of anxiety ahead of the earnings which are
coming up Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday just because if they
don't hold up, then there's nothing left to hold up the market,"
said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital LLC in New
York.
The pan-Europe STOXX 600 index closed lower, with
technology stocks down 2.3% at six-week lows and banks
dropping 2.3%. The index had rallied up to 1% earlier in
the session amid strong earnings from companies including Swiss
bank UBS and shipping giant Maersk
China's blue-chip index fell another 0.8% after
its worst day in two years on Monday, even as the central bank
vowed to step up prudent monetary policy support, particularly
for small firms hit by COVID-19.
Three-fourths of Beijing's 22 million people lined up for
COVID-19 tests as the Chinese capital raced to stamp out a
nascent outbreak and avert the city-wide lockdown that
debilitated Shanghai for a month.
"There's a little bit of a growth scare coming in but in our
view there won't be an immediate slowdown to growth or
inflation," said Mike Kelly, head of global multi-asset at
PineBridge Investments.
"We saw that European services PMI surprised to the upside
and China, despite moving dreadfully slowly on stimulus, is
still moving in the direction to try to speed things up," he
added.
But Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asia-Pacific equity strategist at
BNP Paribas, said if Chinese lockdowns persisted, it would
affect China's economy significantly, with an impact on global
supply chains.
Hong Kong's tech sector rallied 2.9%, boosted by
large firms such as Tencent and Alibaba.
News that Elon Musk had clinched a deal to buy Twitter
for $44 billion in cash buoyed tech stocks on Monday.
U.S. shares had rallied in late trading on Monday after trading
lower throughout much of the session. Shares of the social media
platform were down 3.59% on Tuesday.
"Outside of that late story it was hard to find a narrative
for the strong rebound. Tech stocks will stay front-and-center"
as earnings progress this week, Deutsche Bank Research analysts
said in a note.
Investors also eyed the Federal Reserve meeting next week.
Markets have been fretting that an aggressive pace of tightening
by the Fed could derail the global economy, which has only just
started to recover from the pandemic.
The Fed is expected to raise rates by a half a percentage
point at each of its next two meetings.
"It is unrealistic to think that the U.S. can raise interest
rates in this way without looking at the real economy," said
Carlo Franchini, head of institutional clients at Banca Ifigest,
adding he was also worried about hawkish signals in Europe.
The European Central Bank's Martins Kazaks joined a chorus
of policymakers urging a swift exit from stimulus measures,
suggesting the bank should raise rates soon, and has room for up
to three hikes this year.
"A rate hike right now would be madness. ... It would just
squeeze demand further, reducing consumption and drive the
economy into stagflation, which in my view is a much more likely
scenario than you might think," Franchini added.
The ECB will next meet on June 9 where policymakers are
expected to put a firm end date on bond buys and provide clearer
guidance on interest rates.
U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Tuesday as uncertainties
surrounding the war in Ukraine and the Fed's efforts to bring
down inflation kept investors cautious about the future despite
better-than-expected economic data.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
fell to 2.7587%.
Germany's 10-year yields, the benchmark of the
euro bloc, also fell, trading at 0.802%, after falling more than
11 basis points the day before.
In currency markets, the dollar rose 0.6% against a
basket of rivals to a fresh two-year high.
China's offshore yuan fell against the dollar, but
stayed above Monday's year-low of 6.6090 after the People's Bank
of China said it would cut the amount of foreign exchange banks
must hold as reserves.
Oil prices rebounded on China's plans to support its
economy. Brent crude rose 3.18%, while U.S. crude
added 3.68%.
Spot gold edged up 0.14% as investors sought
safe-haven assets. Gold futures settled up 0.43% at $1,901.40
ounce. Palladium prices rose 1.08% after Monday's steep
decline on Chinese demand worries.
