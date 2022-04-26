Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/26 04:08:31 am EDT
335.80 HKD   +2.57%
02:49pEuropean shares close down, Wall Street falls on earnings anxiety
RE
04/25Tencent-Owned Huya Lays Off Hundreds of Staff Amid Crackdown
MT
04/25China’s Video Game Revenue Growth Eases in Q1
MT
European shares close down, Wall Street falls on earnings anxiety

04/26/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index the trading floor

(New throughout with updated comment, prices)

* Nasdaq drops 3% as investors await earnings

* World, European shares give back earlier gains

* China stocks fall further as Beijing races to battle COVID

* Dollar hits fresh 2-year peak on China COVID fears, Fed bets

* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

WASHINGTON/MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. shares fell on Tuesday and European stocks extended losses for a third session as investors warily awaited U.S. tech earnings and worries over global growth lingered.

China's COVID-19 curbs and fears of aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve tightening continued to damp risk appetite and lifted the dollar to new two-year highs.

Oil prices rebounded in volatile trading and gold prices rose on safe-haven buying.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 621.54 points, or 1.83%, to 33,427.92, the S&P 500 lost 90.36 points, or 2.10%, to 4,205.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 403.47 points, or 3.1%, to 12,601.38 by 2:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT).

The MSCI world equity index fell 10.93 points, or 1.63%, to 657.68.

"There's a lot of anxiety ahead of the earnings which are coming up Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday just because if they don't hold up, then there's nothing left to hold up the market," said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

The pan-Europe STOXX 600 index closed lower, with technology stocks down 2.3% at six-week lows and banks dropping 2.3%. The index had rallied up to 1% earlier in the session amid strong earnings from companies including Swiss bank UBS and shipping giant Maersk

China's blue-chip index fell another 0.8% after its worst day in two years on Monday, even as the central bank vowed to step up prudent monetary policy support, particularly for small firms hit by COVID-19.

Three-fourths of Beijing's 22 million people lined up for COVID-19 tests as the Chinese capital raced to stamp out a nascent outbreak and avert the city-wide lockdown that debilitated Shanghai for a month.

"There's a little bit of a growth scare coming in but in our view there won't be an immediate slowdown to growth or inflation," said Mike Kelly, head of global multi-asset at PineBridge Investments.

"We saw that European services PMI surprised to the upside and China, despite moving dreadfully slowly on stimulus, is still moving in the direction to try to speed things up," he added.

But Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asia-Pacific equity strategist at BNP Paribas, said if Chinese lockdowns persisted, it would affect China's economy significantly, with an impact on global supply chains.

Hong Kong's tech sector rallied 2.9%, boosted by large firms such as Tencent and Alibaba.

News that Elon Musk had clinched a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion in cash buoyed tech stocks on Monday. U.S. shares had rallied in late trading on Monday after trading lower throughout much of the session. Shares of the social media platform were down 3.59% on Tuesday.

"Outside of that late story it was hard to find a narrative for the strong rebound. Tech stocks will stay front-and-center" as earnings progress this week, Deutsche Bank Research analysts said in a note. Investors also eyed the Federal Reserve meeting next week. Markets have been fretting that an aggressive pace of tightening by the Fed could derail the global economy, which has only just started to recover from the pandemic.

The Fed is expected to raise rates by a half a percentage point at each of its next two meetings.

"It is unrealistic to think that the U.S. can raise interest rates in this way without looking at the real economy," said Carlo Franchini, head of institutional clients at Banca Ifigest, adding he was also worried about hawkish signals in Europe.

The European Central Bank's Martins Kazaks joined a chorus of policymakers urging a swift exit from stimulus measures, suggesting the bank should raise rates soon, and has room for up to three hikes this year.

"A rate hike right now would be madness. ... It would just squeeze demand further, reducing consumption and drive the economy into stagflation, which in my view is a much more likely scenario than you might think," Franchini added.

The ECB will next meet on June 9 where policymakers are expected to put a firm end date on bond buys and provide clearer guidance on interest rates.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Tuesday as uncertainties surrounding the war in Ukraine and the Fed's efforts to bring down inflation kept investors cautious about the future despite better-than-expected economic data.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to 2.7587%.

Germany's 10-year yields, the benchmark of the euro bloc, also fell, trading at 0.802%, after falling more than 11 basis points the day before.

In currency markets, the dollar rose 0.6% against a basket of rivals to a fresh two-year high.

China's offshore yuan fell against the dollar, but stayed above Monday's year-low of 6.6090 after the People's Bank of China said it would cut the amount of foreign exchange banks must hold as reserves.

Oil prices rebounded on China's plans to support its economy. Brent crude rose 3.18%, while U.S. crude added 3.68%.

Spot gold edged up 0.14% as investors sought safe-haven assets. Gold futures settled up 0.43% at $1,901.40 ounce. Palladium prices rose 1.08% after Monday's steep decline on Chinese demand worries.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington, Danilo Masoni in Milan and Xie Yu in Hong Kong; additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Mark Potter, Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S 3.17% 18730 Delayed Quote.-22.58%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.85% 85.04 Delayed Quote.-27.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.16% 0.67078 Delayed Quote.4.77%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.45% 0.71421 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.57% 1.18216 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.17% 1.25874 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.09% 0.733573 Delayed Quote.4.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.52% 0.78081 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.62% 10.12 Delayed Quote.-5.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.61% 1.06459 Delayed Quote.-4.93%
GOLD -0.11% 1897.81 Delayed Quote.5.66%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.41% 0.012245 Delayed Quote.2.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.013045 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.09% 104.57 Delayed Quote.34.73%
MSCI WORLD -0.16% 2877.71 Real-time Quote.-10.81%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.49% 12554.39 Real-time Quote.-16.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.55% 0.65779 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
PALLADIUM -0.37% 2167.5 Delayed Quote.21.79%
S&P 500 -2.47% 4191.5 Real-time Quote.-9.86%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.32% 889.618 Real-time Quote.31.34%
SAFE S.A. -5.21% 0.1056 Real-time Quote.-55.62%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.86% 1002.87 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED -5.00% 0.019 Delayed Quote.11.11%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.57% 335.8 Delayed Quote.-28.33%
TESLA, INC. -10.34% 893.434 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
UBS GROUP AG 0.09% 16.255 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.31% 6.5887 Delayed Quote.2.62%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.62% 0.939329 Delayed Quote.5.19%
WTI 2.68% 101.216 Delayed Quote.33.12%
Financials
Sales 2022 616 B 93 942 M 93 942 M
Net income 2022 143 B 21 774 M 21 774 M
Net cash 2022 145 B 22 152 M 22 152 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 0,49%
Capitalization 2 672 B 408 B 408 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 112 771
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 280,54 CNY
Average target price 412,53 CNY
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.33%397 388
PROSUS N.V.-41.96%116 540
AIRBNB, INC.-4.87%100 806
NETFLIX, INC.-65.16%93 258
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.63%63 419
NASPERS LIMITED-39.20%36 945