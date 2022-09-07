Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-07 am EDT
311.60 HKD   -0.83%
04:49aEuropean shares fall as miners tumble on weak China demand
RE
04:28aShares of Assassin's Creed Maker Ubisoft Slump After Tencent Buys Stake in Holding
DJ
03:57aUbisoft shares tumble as Tencent deal seen dampening buyout prospects
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares fall as miners tumble on weak China demand

09/07/2022 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* China's trade falters, hits miners and energy firms

* Ubisoft sinks as Tencent deal makes buyout prospects unlikely

* Uniper falls as Fortum financing deal to not cover the unit

* German industrial output falls slightly in July

Sept 7 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday, with miners leading losses, as investors fretted over global demand outlook for metals following lacklustre trade data from China, while Ubisoft slid as a deal with Tencent dampened its buyout prospects.

Miners exposed to China lost 2.0% by 0828 GMT, while the European oil & gas index was down 1.8%.

Both sector indexes led declines in the benchmark STOXX 600 index, which dropped 0.5% after notching marginal gains in the previous session.

Data from China showed exports and imports had slowed in August with growth largely missing forecasts as sky-high inflation hindered overseas demand and new COVID-19 curbs and heatwaves disrupted output.

"The whole growth story has not been around U.S. or Europe, it has been China, so now investors have to downgrade their expectations for the future revenues coming from Chinese consumers," said Sumit Kendurkar, senior trader at Optiver in Amsterdam.

Luxury stocks, that have a large exposure to Chinese demand, including Louis-Vuitton owner LVMH, Kering and Hermes were flat to 0.5% lower.

Shares in Ubisoft tumbled 13.9% to the bottom of the STOXX 600, after it announced a deal that will see China's Tencent Holdings raise its stake in the company, a move seen as a signal that a full sale of the French game maker is now very unlikely.

Uniper SE slid 7.7% after its Finnish parent Fortum's 2.35 billion euro bridge financing arrangement with government investment company Solidium stated it could not be used to prop up the German unit.

European markets started the month on a lacklustre note, widely affected by worries of an energy crisis amid soaring prices and the stoppage of Russia's biggest natural gas pipeline to the region.

This has pushed many EU governments to push through multi-billion euro packages to prevent utilities buckling under a liquidity squeeze and to protect households from soaring energy bills.

"As politicians scramble to put sticking plasters on what looks set to be a longer term energy crisis, the outlook for the global economy has darkened again, sending fresh jitters through financial markets," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Also on the radar is a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday where it is widely expected to raise lending rates by 75 basis-points to curb record high inflation in the bloc.

Separately, data showed German industrial production slightly fell in July on supply bottlenecks due to ongoing pandemic-related distortions and the war in Ukraine. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -0.41% 610.5 Real-time Quote.-16.03%
FORTUM OYJ 0.93% 9.282 Delayed Quote.-65.91%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 2.23% 853.8 Delayed Quote.-38.38%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL -0.98% 1259 Real-time Quote.-17.22%
KERING -0.50% 497.15 Real-time Quote.-29.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.45% 92.29 Delayed Quote.21.30%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.53% 634.8 Real-time Quote.-12.23%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.08% 377.423 Real-time Quote.135.55%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.44% 950.54 Delayed Quote.-13.36%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.83% 311.6 Delayed Quote.-31.22%
UNIPER SE -6.25% 4.424 Delayed Quote.-88.67%
WTI -0.42% 86.396 Delayed Quote.18.03%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:49aEuropean shares fall as miners tumble on weak China demand
RE
04:28aShares of Assassin's Creed Maker Ubisoft Slump After Tencent Buys Stake in Holding
DJ
03:57aUbisoft shares tumble as Tencent deal seen dampening buyout prospects
RE
01:15aChina stocks fall as disappointing exports data, COVID weigh
RE
12:23aUbisoft's Founding Family Sells Stake to Chinese Tech Giant Tencent
MT
09/06Chinese Fitness App Keep Revives Hong Kong IPO Plan
MT
09/06Communications Services Down on Flight from Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
09/06China's Tencent raises stake in 'Assassin's Creed' maker Ubisoft
RE
09/06Tencent acquires stake in Ubisoft's family holding
RE
09/06Tencent Buys Stake in Holding Behind Assassin's Creed Maker Ubisoft
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 569 B 81 775 M 81 775 M
Net income 2022 101 B 14 504 M 14 504 M
Net cash 2022 76 897 M 11 057 M 11 057 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 2 629 B 378 B 378 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 110 715
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 278,36 CNY
Average target price 382,12 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.22%377 968
NETFLIX, INC.-63.75%100 552
PROSUS N.V.-20.81%81 430
AIRBNB, INC.-31.71%72 673
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-31.10%57 517
NASPERS LIMITED-3.86%29 634