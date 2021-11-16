Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks notch all-time highs on earnings, Xi-Biden talks

11/16/2021 | 05:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* STOXX 600 hits another all-time-high

* China-sensitive mining stocks rise

* Vodafone earnings boost telecom stocks

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Several European stock indexes hit record highs on Tuesday, boosted by strong corporate earnings, dovish statements from the European Central Bank chief and signs of easing U.S.-China tensions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, extending a record-breaking run as investors saw a key meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a sign of improvement in the fraught relationship.

Blue-chip indexes, including Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40, as well as euro zone shares all rose about 0.3% to new peaks.

ECB President Christine Lagarde, who is slated to speak later in the session, on Monday reiterated her push back against market bets for tighter monetary policy.

"We're seeing record highs but only incremental moves, which is a sign of where we stand right now," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Central banks are pushing for as long as they can to buy time and see if economies are in a good position to raise rates, at which point they could start to safely tweak their language. This is supporting markets."

The STOXX 600 has scaled fresh peaks in November as an encouraging earnings season helped investors look past inflationary pressures and a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases across the continent.

Mining stocks, which have a large exposure to China, climbed 0.7% on optimism over the Sino-U.S. talks. The telecom sector was boosted by a 5.3% jump in Vodafone after the company lifted its annual free cash flow outlook.

Dutch tech investor Prosus NV rose 2.6% after forecasting higher profit for the first half of 2022 as it gained proceeds to the tune of $12.3 billion from selling part of its stake in Tencent.

French luxury group Kering was among the top gainers on the CAC 40, gaining 2.0% after its top brand Gucci said it expected 2021 revenues to be in line or higher than their pre-pandemic level. HSBC upgraded the stock to "buy".

Portuguese food retailer Jeronimo Martins plunged 11% after Asteck, a unit of the Heerema Group, sold its entire 5% stake in the company. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A. -11.20% 19.19 Real-time Quote.56.37%
KERING 2.76% 700 Real-time Quote.14.65%
PROSUS N.V. 3.04% 77.61 Real-time Quote.-14.77%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.36% 491.8 End-of-day quote.-12.80%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 5.60% 118.7891 Delayed Quote.-6.98%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:28aEuropean stocks notch all-time highs on earnings, Xi-Biden talks
RE
02:56aProsus Forecasts Fiscal H1 EPS Surge on $12 Billion Gain from Tencent Stake Sale
MT
02:18aProsus sees H1 earnings per share up 400% on Tencent stake sale
RE
01:17aTencent-Backed Weilong Delicious Passes Hong Kong Listing Hearing
MT
11/15Singapore's Temasek Holds Off Tech Investments in China Amid Crackdown
MT
11/15Dalian Wanda Refutes Online Rumors of Chairman’s Death
MT
11/15Insurer AIA and tech giants lead Hong Kong shares up
RE
11/15Imperium Group Global's Team Wins Esport Contest
MT
11/15China stocks fall as slowing property sector weighs on economic outlook
RE
11/14China Proposes Cybersecurity Review For Certain Companies Seeking Hong Kong IPOs
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 569 B 89 244 M 89 244 M
Net income 2021 157 B 24 581 M 24 581 M
Net cash 2021 152 B 23 907 M 23 907 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 3 838 B 601 B 602 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,48x
EV / Sales 2022 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 107 348
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 402,99 CNY
Average target price 515,17 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.80%601 260
NETFLIX, INC.25.63%300 911
PROSUS N.V.-14.77%272 194
AIRBNB, INC.41.15%129 753
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.49%84 609
DOORDASH, INC.70.03%83 267