  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Tencent Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Brazil's Nubank readies U.S. stock market listing - sources

04/23/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian digital bank Nubank has initiated preparations for a U.S. stock market listing that could come as early as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

It would be one of the biggest stock market debuts of a South American company in recent years. Nubank was valued at around $25 billion in a January private fundraising round, more than doubling its valuation.

Nubank, whose legal name is Nu Pagamentos SA, is working with advisers about an initial public offering in New York, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the plans are confidential.

"We will probably do an IPO at some point in time, but it is not among our current priorities. We have the support of an amazing group of investors that share a long-term vision on our business," Nubank said in an emailed statement. It declined to comment specifically on the timeline of or preparations for its IPO.

Sao Paulo-based Nubank was founded in 2013 by David Velez, a Stanford-educated Colombian, as an issuer of a purple credit card with no annual fee.

Since then, it has gained more than 35 million clients, launched new financial products such as checking accounts and loans, and expanded throughout Latin America. Over the last seven years, it raised $1.2 billion in various funding rounds.

Nubank ended 2020 with a net loss of 230.2 million reais ($41.9 million), down from 312.7 million reais from a year earlier.

Nubank's investors include venture capital firms Dragoneer Investment Group, Ribbit Capital, Tencent Holdings Ltd and Tiger Global Management, as well as the Founders Fund, which is backed by billionaire Peter Thiel.

($1 = 5.4945 reais)

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York and Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Joshua Franklin and Carolina Mandl


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 591 B 91 064 M 91 064 M
Net income 2021 148 B 22 808 M 22 808 M
Net cash 2021 120 B 18 406 M 18 406 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,7x
Yield 2021 0,26%
Capitalization 6 019 B 776 B 927 B
EV / Sales 2021 9,98x
EV / Sales 2022 8,20x
Nbr of Employees 85 858
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Average target price 646,36 CNY
Last Close Price 632,00 CNY
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.06%762 222
NETFLIX, INC.-5.91%225 336
PROSUS N.V.5.00%179 806
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.35%104 732
AIRBNB, INC.16.29%102 295
NASPERS LIMITED12.53%98 955
