Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: China's Didi leans towards New York over Hong Kong for IPO, eyeing at least $100 billion valuation - sources

03/24/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Didi headquarters in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is leaning toward picking New York over Hong Kong for its initial public offering (IPO), eyeing a valuation of at least $100 billion via the float, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Didi has also discussed the option of listing via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), multiple people said, referring to a blank-check firm with capital raised in a U.S. IPO that would then merge with a target. But they said the SPAC option was seen by Didi as less viable given its valuation target.

A separate person close to Didi said the company is also considering a second listing in Hong Kong if its U.S. IPO takes place.

Beijing-based Didi, which is backed by technology investment giants SoftBank, Alibaba and Tencent, said it doesn't have a definite plan regarding its listing destination nor timeline.

The people with knowledge of the matter spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity as the information was confidential.

Two of them said the preference for New York as a listing venue partly reflects concerns that a Hong Kong IPO application could run into tighter regulatory scrutiny over Didi business practices, including the use of unlicensed vehicles and part-time drivers.

Shanghai authorities fined Didi for using unlicensed vehicles multiple times in 2019. Back then, Didi responded by launching a campaign to improve safety for passengers.

Another advantage Didi sees in a New York IPO is a more predictable listing pace and a deeper pool of capital as soon as the second quarter, one person said, referring to the momentum now lifting U.S. stock markets.

Hong Kong stock exchange operator HKEX said it doesn't comment on individual companies.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Kane Wu in Hong Kong, and Yilei Sun in Beijing; Additional reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Julie Zhu and Kane Wu


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.90% 9775 End-of-day quote.21.31%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.79% 628.5 End-of-day quote.11.44%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:29aTENCENT  : quarterly profit jumps 175%, beats forecasts
RE
05:28aMARKET CHATTER : Tencent Must Offer Concessions to Win Regulatory Approval for G..
MT
05:16aTENCENT  : Fourth-Quarter Profit Nearly Tripled as Gaming Revenue Extends Streng..
DJ
05:01aEXCLUSIVE : China's Didi leans towards New York over Hong Kong for IPO, eyeing a..
RE
01:32aJACK MA : Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sour..
RE
01:05aHong Kong, China shares slump as policy tightening concerns persist
RE
12:45aKUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY  : Losses Swell 494% in 2020; Shares Tumble 11%
MT
03/23Tencent expected to be next in line for sharper antitrust scrutiny - sources
RE
03/23Tencent holdings founder pony ma met with china antitrust officials earlier t..
RE
03/23MARKET CHATTER : Shanghai Real Estate Trade Body Launches Campaign to Curb 'Scho..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 73 690 M 73 690 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 679 M 19 679 M
Net cash 2020 78 497 M 12 033 M 12 033 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,8x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 5 022 B 771 B 770 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales 2021 8,16x
Nbr of Employees 77 592
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 627,62 CNY
Last Close Price 527,29 CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.44%770 150
NETFLIX, INC.-1.04%230 416
PROSUS N.V.7.81%181 426
AIRBNB, INC.27.48%125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.88%111 843
NASPERS LIMITED15.85%95 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ