Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: China's IPO-bound Didi probed for antitrust violations - sources

06/16/2021 | 11:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Didi headquarters in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's market regulator has begun an antitrust probe into Didi Chuxing, three people with knowledge of the matter said, just as the ride-hailing giant is pushing ahead with what could be the largest initial public offering in the United States this year.

The probe, reported here for the first time, is the latest in a sweeping crackdown on China's so-called "platform" companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

China's market regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), is investigating whether Didi used any competitive practices that squeezed out smaller rivals unfairly, two of the three sources said.

The regulator is also examining whether the pricing mechanism used by Didi's core ride-hailing business is transparent enough, the three sources said.

"We do not comment on unsubstantiated speculation from unnamed source(s)," Didi said in an emailed statement. SAMR did not respond to requests for comment.

In its IPO prospectus made public last week, Didi disclosed that it and more than 30 other Chinese internet companies had met with regulators, including the SAMR, in April. The regulators asked the companies to conduct a "self-inspection" and submit compliance commitments, it said.

The companies were asked to identify and correct possible violations of antimonopoly, anti-unfair competition, tax and other related laws and regulations, Didi said in the filing.

Didi said it had completed the self-inspection and the "relevant governmental authorities have conducted onsite inspections".

It warned that regulatory bodies might not be satisfied with the inspection results and the firm may be subject to potential penalties.

Two of the sources familiar with the situation said that the probe by the markets regulator was in the initial stages, and that the regulator was yet to give the company detailed instructions.

The impact of the probe on the company's IPO, expected to be the biggest Chinese IPO in New York since Alibaba's $25 billion float in 2014, remains to be seen.

One of the sources said Didi believed pricing and unfair competition would be viewed as relatively minor offences, which had given the company enough confidence to move ahead with plans for the IPO.

ANTITRUST CRACKDOWN

Didi is also highlighting its creation of jobs to regulators, a key factor that could merit a more lenient attitude from Beijing, the source said.

The company now employs about 13 million annual active drivers in China, according to its prospectus.

In recent months China has sought to curb the economic and social power of its once loosely regulated internet giants, a clampdown backed by President Xi Jinping. In April, SAMR imposed a $2.75 billion fine on Alibaba, a record for the agency.

In March, SAMR fined the registered firm behind Didi's community group-buying platform Chengxin Youxuan 1.5 million yuan ($233,656) along with another four firms, citing "improper pricing behaviour".

Didi, the world's largest mobility-technology platform, operates in 15 countries and counts over 493 million annual active users globally, according to its prospectus.

It reached its dominant position in the online ride-hailing business in China after years-long subsidy wars with Alibaba-backed Kuaidi and Silicon Valley-based Uber's China unit, both of which were merged into Didi as investors grew tired of burning cash and demanded profits.

In 2016, Uber Technologies Inc sold its operation to Didi in exchange for a 17.5% stake in the Chinese firm, which also made a $1 billion investment in Uber.

The U.S. firm currently owns 12.8% stake in Didi, according to the Chinese company's prospectus. Some of Asia's largest technology investment firms, including SoftBank Group Corp, Alibaba and Tencent, have also invested in Didi.

In addition to ride-sharing, Didi operates different businesses around mobility, including electric vehicle charging networks, fleet management, car making and autonomous driving.

($1 = 6.4197 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Julie Zhu, Pei Li in Hong Kong, and Beijing Newsroom; Additional reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Stephen Coates)

By Julie Zhu and Pei Li


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.45% 203.4 End-of-day quote.-12.55%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.41% 8009 End-of-day quote.-0.61%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.58% 596.5 End-of-day quote.5.76%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
06/16EXCLUSIVE : China's IPO-bound Didi probed for antitrust violations - sources
RE
06/16MARKET CHATTER : China Launches Antitrust Probe into IPO-bound Ride-Hailing Gian..
MT
06/16PUBG-maker Krafton eyes record South Korea IPO
RE
06/16China Asks Alibaba, JD.com, Pinduoduo to Regulate SMS Marketing
MT
06/16Game maker Krafton targets up to $5 billion in S.Korea's biggest IPO
RE
06/15Tencent-backed Full Truck Alliance Targets $1.6 Billion in NYSE IPO
MT
06/15JD.com-backed AiHuiShou Targets Up to $280 Million in NYSE IPO
MT
06/15China's Full Truck Alliance targets over $20 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
06/15TENCENT  : China's Full Truck Alliance targets over $20 bln valuation in U.S. IP..
RE
06/15TENCENT  : backed Online Recruitment Platform Kanzhun Soars 96% in Nasdaq Debut
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 591 B 92 067 M 92 067 M
Net income 2021 150 B 23 297 M 23 297 M
Net cash 2021 116 B 18 082 M 18 082 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 4 676 B 731 B 728 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,71x
EV / Sales 2022 6,27x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 626,29 CNY
Last Close Price 491,52 CNY
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.76%735 427
NETFLIX, INC.-8.94%218 110
PROSUS N.V.-3.20%164 106
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.14%92 584
AIRBNB, INC.1.60%92 331
NASPERS LIMITED-1.17%89 244