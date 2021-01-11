Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Nintendo ships 1 million Switches in China since late-2019 launch

01/11/2021 | 03:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Paris Games Week (PGW) trade fair for video games in Paris

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd has shipped 1 million Switch consoles in China since it launched the device in the world's largest video games market at the end of 2019, its Chinese partner Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Monday.

The Japanese company launched its Switch console in China in December 2019 in partnership with distributor Tencent, China's biggest video games and social media company, in a drive to expand the reach of the home-portable device.

The official figures released by Tencent suggest Nintendo has surpassed Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp as the country's biggest console device seller, according to consultancy Niko Partners.

The 1 million sales figure is bigger than the combined sales of Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One over the same period, said Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad.

While early sales were hampered by a limited number of available games and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in China, they were later boosted by the August release of popular home exercise game "Ring Fit Adventure" in the country.

A Tencent spokesman called the sales of the 2,099 yuan ($323) units "a good start", and said "the games published on Nintendo Switch (China-Exclusive Version) have been well received by the market."

Globally, Nintendo forecasts it will sell 24 million Switch units for year ending March 2021.

Console games are still considered a niche market in China, the world's biggest video games market, where most of the focus is on mobile games.

The country banned console games until 2014, with consumers only able to access them via the grey market.

Microsoft's Xbox entered China in 2014 and Sony's PlayStation 4 consoles a year later.

Switch consoles sold in China are locked and buyers can only play games that are approved by regulators. Tencent has released 13 games for the China Nintendo Switch so far, but hits such as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Animal Crossing" have yet to be green lighted.

Niko Partners forecasts China's console market revenue will reach $2.15 billion in 2024, double that of 2019, due to the success of Switch and the next generation console launches. Most games published for the China Nintendo Switch are from local developers, said Niko's Ahmad.

"China is important to Nintendo because the country does not yet have a console culture in the same way that the U.S. or Japan does, which represents a growth opportunity for the company."

($1 = 6.4848 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Pei Li


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.61% 219.62 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 0.96% 65370 End-of-day quote.-0.70%
SONY CORPORATION 2.63% 10715 End-of-day quote.4.18%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.79% 573 End-of-day quote.1.60%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:41aEXCLUSIVE : Nintendo ships 1 million Switches in China since late-2019 launch
RE
03:27aEXCLUSIVE : Chinese regulators to push tech giants to share consumer credit data..
RE
03:01aAnt group, tencent, jd.com among companies that would be required to share cl..
RE
01:04aTENCENT : Kansai Halifax Holdings Releases Report on Tencent Increasing Stake in..
AQ
01/10MARKET CHATTER : Chinese Workout App Attracts $360 Million from Softbank, Tencen..
MT
01/10MARKET CHATTER : China's 30 Mobile Game Publishers Generate Over $2 Billion in D..
MT
01/09China to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws
RE
01/08EXCLUSIVE : Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sources
RE
01/08TAKE FIVE : The great reflation
RE
01/08Blacklisted Chinese Telecoms Carriers Cut From Stock Indexes -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 74 089 M 74 089 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 747 M 19 747 M
Net cash 2020 71 088 M 10 960 M 10 960 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,1x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 4 556 B 704 B 702 B
EV / Sales 2020 9,33x
EV / Sales 2021 7,41x
Nbr of Employees 77 592
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 576,12 CNY
Last Close Price 478,37 CNY
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.60%703 559
NETFLIX, INC.-5.61%225 492
PROSUS N.V.-1.63%172 883
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.47%93 974
NASPERS LIMITED2.70%85 410
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.12.22%66 945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ