Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say

04/02/2021 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Tencent's Timi Studios, maker of popular video games Honor of Kings and Call of Duty Mobile, generated revenue of $10 billion last year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The $10 billion would make Timi the world's largest developer, the sources say, which many industry watchers had suspected to be the case.

It also provides a hefty basis for its ambitions to move beyond mobile games and compete directly with global heavyweights developing expensive "AAA" titles on platforms such as desktop computers, Sony's PlayStation, Nintendo's Switch and Microsoft's Xbox.

In a recruitment notice last month, a Timi engineer wrote that the company aims to create a new AAA game that resembles the virtual community from the movie Ready Player One, and will "compete head-to-head against big powers from Japan, Korea, Europe and U.S."

Tencent is building studios overseas, including one for Timi and one for Lightspeed and Quantum, both in Los Angeles, with the goal of creating content with original intellectual property that has global appeal.

Tencent aims eventually to derive half its game revenue from overseas, from 23 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, the most recently available figure.

Many major studios are turning to Tencent for support to convert their "hardcore" desktop or console games to mobile. Such games feature long sessions and in-depth storytelling or battles, with some including multiplayer online role-playing or online battle arenas.

Last week, Tencent reported 156.1 billion yuan ($23.79 billion) in overall online game revenues for 2020 but did not break down revenue for individual studios, which are run independently and compete with each other.

Timi's proceeds accounted for 40% of the game revenue, said the two people.

Of Tencent's remaining gaming revenue last year, its Lightspeed and Quantum studio, the developer of PUBG Mobile, another top-grossing game, contributed 29%, the people said, while 26% was proceeds from publishing for other developers. Aurora Studios Group, boosted by its Moonlight Blade Mobile title, contributed 3%, the people said.

The sources declined to be identified because the information is not public.

Tencent did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Tencent, which has benefited from a surge in paying gamers, said last week its online games revenue rose 29% to 39.1 billion yuan in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 6.5619 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Pei Li and Tony Munroe. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Pei Li and Tony Munroe


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.79% 242.35 Delayed Quote.6.00%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 1.80% 62920 End-of-day quote.-4.42%
SONY CORPORATION 0.47% 11650 End-of-day quote.13.27%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.21% 654 End-of-day quote.15.96%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:52aEXCLUSIVE : Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources ..
RE
04/01Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 2.0% Led by Powerful Tech-Sector Rally
MT
04/01CASH FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Raises Nearly $7 Million From Selling Tencent Shares
MT
04/01China stocks climb on consumer, healthcare boost; Hong Kong rises
RE
03/31MARKET CHATTER : China Literature Explores North American Expansion
MT
03/31Tech Up As 1Q Rotation Out Sector Reverses On Last Day Of Quarter - Tech Roun..
DJ
03/31CHIP CHARGE : Chinese phone, car, home appliance companies join semiconductor ru..
RE
03/31Tencent's e-book spinoff eyes North American expansion
RE
03/30MARKET CHATTER : Chinese Grocery App Nice Tuan Raises $750 Million in Fundraisin..
MT
03/30Stocks linked to Archegos bounce back
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 73 254 M 73 254 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 537 M 19 537 M
Net cash 2020 78 497 M 11 962 M 11 962 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 5 258 B 801 B 801 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales 2021 8,67x
Nbr of Employees 85 858
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Average target price 646,12 CNY
Last Close Price 552,14 CNY
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.96%800 935
NETFLIX, INC.-3.53%227 378
PROSUS N.V.12.99%179 588
AIRBNB, INC.28.23%109 720
NASPERS LIMITED16.97%99 910
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.88%99 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ