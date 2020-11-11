Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: TikTok-owner ByteDance to rake in $27 billion ad revenue by year-end - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 09:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bytedance, which owns short video app TikTok, is seen at its office in Beijing

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - TikTok-owner ByteDance is on track to generate at least $27.2 billion (20.5 billion pounds) in advertising revenue in China this year, which will cement its no. 2 spot in China's digital ad market, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company's overall revenue goal for 2020 is around $30 billion, Reuters previously reported, so the latest figures mean it is performing in line with its plan.

While TikTok is what ByteDance is best known for globally, the app contributes little to the Chinese company's revenue overall. It relies on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, for nearly 60% of ad revenue, followed by news aggregator Jinri Toutiao for 20% and long-form video platform Xigua for under 3%, according to one of the sources.

ByteDance declined to comment.

The group is one of only a few Chinese companies with global reach, but it is currently battling plans to force it to divest TikTok's U.S. operations because of Washington's national security concerns over the data of more than 100 million U.S. users.

STRENGTH AT HOME

ByteDance overtook Baidu to become China's second largest digital ad player in the first half of 2019 with 23% ($7.6 billion) of the total digital ad spend in the country, according to consultancy R3, with Alibaba Group in first place, raking in $10.9 billion or 33%.

The gap between ByteDance and Alibaba has narrowed this year, according to the second source. Although ByteDance did not disclose ad revenue for 2019, Reuters has reported it generated total revenue of $16 billion last year.

As ByteDance pursues its global ambitions, it is also looking to step up investment in three main areas at home next year - e-commerce, search and longer-form videos, the source said.

It plans to invest around 10 billion yuan, including the value of traffic and advertising support to partners, on Xigua next year, its longer form video app, with the aim of increasing the number of daily active users to over 100 million, the first source said.

Douyin's e-commerce platform, one of the fastest-growing sectors within the company, is projected to hit around 150 billion yuan in gross merchandise value (GMV) this year, according to both sources, who declined to be named as the information had not been made public.

The final numbers will be adjusted at the end of the year to take account of key campaigns around events such as year-end sales, which haven't been officially launched yet, the people said. Douyin held its first major shopping festival on Wednesday, in tandem with Alibaba's mega shopping event Singles' Day.

Douyin's rival Kuaishou, which filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering last week, reported total revenue and ecommerce GMV for the first half of this year of 25.3 billion yuan and 109.6 billion yuan respectively.

In the search arena, ByteDance launched Toutiao Search for the Chinese market last August to take on China's search engine Baidu. It has since hired experts including former Baidu executives to improve its platform's architecture and range of search results.

ByteDance is in talks with investors to raise around $2 billion in a new financing round that will value it at $180 billion after the investment, more than double its valuation in the last fundraising round two years ago, Reuters has reported. 

It is also exploring whether to pursue a standalone public listing for Douyin or list some of its Chinese operations including Douyin and Toutiao as a package in Hong Kong or Shanghai.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong and Yingzhi Yang in Beijing; Editing by Brenda Goh and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Julie Zhu and Yingzhi Yang

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. -0.85% 141.61 Delayed Quote.12.37%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.42% 595 End-of-day quote.58.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:56pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise on Vaccine Results, Easing Politic..
DJ
02:32pEXCLUSIVE : TikTok-owner ByteDance to rake in $27 billion ad revenue by year-end..
RE
02:09pU.S. Stock Futures Rise, Led by Tech's Recovery
DJ
01:13pU.S. Stock Futures Rise, Led by Tech's Recovery
DJ
12:16pStock Futures Rose, Led by Tech's Recovery
DJ
10:54aStock Futures Rise, Led by Tech's Recovery
DJ
09:05aJACK MA : Workaholic Shenzhen city makes leave time mandatory in first for China
RE
03:26aTencent Music revenue beats estimates as paid subscribers jump
RE
02:26aStocks up as vaccine shields against second-wave worries
RE
11/10Tencent Music revenue beats estimates as paid subscribers jump
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 478 B 72 140 M 72 140 M
Net income 2020 121 B 18 233 M 18 233 M
Net cash 2020 83 143 M 12 554 M 12 554 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,5x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 4 472 B 676 B 675 B
EV / Sales 2020 9,19x
EV / Sales 2021 7,36x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 544,59 CNY
Last Close Price 507,53 CNY
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED58.41%730 094
NETFLIX, INC.45.41%212 168
PROSUS N.V.45.05%171 894
NASPERS LIMITED38.60%86 964
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.62.00%82 897
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.83.35%47 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group