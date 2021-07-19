Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 hits two-month low on virus, economic recovery fears

07/19/2021 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Travel stocks slump on fears of fresh restrictions

* England's 'Freedom Day' marred by soaring cases

* Energy, mining, financial stocks slide

* UK house prices rise amid record monthly sales - data

* FTSE 100 down 1.2%, FTSE 250 off 1.5%

July 19 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 fell to a two-month low on Monday on concerns that a spike in coronavirus infections could derail a nascent economic recovery, while a recent surge in inflation raised fears of a quicker tapering in global monetary stimulus.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 tumbled 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted most restrictions in England in what some have dubbed "Freedom Day" despite fresh cases.

Energy, mining and financial stocks were among the biggest decliners, while no single FTSE 100 stock posted gains in early trading.

"There was a great deal of optimism over the summer reopening, but as we look at how Delta variant infections are rising, some of that optimism is dissipating, prompting the question as to where we go next for Q3 earnings expectations," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

A bigger-than-expected jump in inflation in June has also weighed on UK stock indexes in the past month, putting the export-heavy FTSE 100 on course for its fourth straight weekly decline.

Asking prices for British homes rose by 0.7% between mid-June and early July compared with a month earlier, the biggest rise for the time of year since 2007, property website Rightmove said.

Still, shares of homebuilders fell 1.5%, in line with the broader market.

Travel-related stocks sank for the fifth time in six days as the surge in infections raised the spectre of new travel curbs.

British Airways-owner IAG and InterContinental Hotels fell more than 4% to the bottom of the FTSE 100.

Ocado slipped 3% after the British online supermarket and technology group's largest automated warehouse suffered a fire, halting the fulfilment of customer orders from the site.

On the other hand, video game company Sumo Group surged 42.2% after it said Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings would buy the British firm in a deal valuing it at 919 million pounds ($1.27 billion).

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC -3.34% 4541 Delayed Quote.0.28%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -3.78% 161.68 Delayed Quote.4.99%
OCADO GROUP PLC -1.97% 1771.5 Delayed Quote.-21.08%
SUMO GROUP PLC 41.94% 509 Delayed Quote.6.87%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.18% 564 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:21aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits two-month low on virus, economic recovery ..
RE
04:20aTravel shares drag Europe lower on virus worries
RE
04:20aFTSE 100 hits two-month low on virus, economic recovery fears
RE
04:19aTencent snaps up British video game developer Sumo in $1.3 billion deal
RE
04:11aTENCENT : pushes British gaming group Sumo to hit $1.27bn valuation
AQ
03:59aUPDATE : British Video Game Developer Sumo Soars 42% on $1.3 Billion Offer from ..
MT
03:13aLondon Stocks Seen Tracking Asia Lower as Virus Fears Mount
DJ
03:05aMARKETMIND : Freedom day on Love Island
RE
02:56aTENCENT : To Snap Up British Video Game Developer Sumo In $1.26 Billion Cash Dea..
MT
02:45aSumo Group Agrees to GBP919 Million Takeover by Tencent Holdings
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 589 B 90 945 M 90 945 M
Net income 2021 149 B 22 983 M 22 983 M
Net cash 2021 114 B 17 553 M 17 553 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 4 475 B 691 B 691 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,40x
EV / Sales 2022 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 470,39 CNY
Average target price 617,91 CNY
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-1.93%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-8.19%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.43%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.-8.51%91 048
NASPERS LIMITED-2.25%85 135