FTSE 100 hits two-month low on virus, economic recovery fears

* Travel stocks slump on fears of fresh restrictions
* England's 'Freedom Day' marred by soaring cases
* Energy, mining, financial stocks slide
* UK house prices rise amid record monthly sales - data
* FTSE 100 down 1.2%, FTSE 250 off 1.5%
July 19 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 fell to a two-month low on
Monday on concerns that a spike in coronavirus infections could
derail a nascent economic recovery, while a recent surge in
inflation raised fears of a quicker tapering in global monetary
stimulus.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250
tumbled 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively, as Prime Minister
Boris Johnson lifted most restrictions in England in what some
have dubbed "Freedom Day" despite fresh cases.
Energy, mining and financial stocks were among the biggest
decliners, while no single FTSE 100 stock posted gains in early
trading.
"There was a great deal of optimism over the summer
reopening, but as we look at how Delta variant infections are
rising, some of that optimism is dissipating, prompting the
question as to where we go next for Q3 earnings expectations,"
said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
A bigger-than-expected jump in inflation in June has also
weighed on UK stock indexes in the past month, putting the
export-heavy FTSE 100 on course for its fourth straight weekly
decline.
Asking prices for British homes rose by 0.7% between
mid-June and early July compared with a month earlier, the
biggest rise for the time of year since 2007, property website
Rightmove said.
Still, shares of homebuilders fell 1.5%, in
line with the broader market.
Travel-related stocks sank for the fifth time
in six days as the surge in infections raised the spectre of new
travel curbs.
British Airways-owner IAG and InterContinental
Hotels fell more than 4% to the bottom of the FTSE 100.
Ocado slipped 3% after the British online
supermarket and technology group's largest automated warehouse
suffered a fire, halting the fulfilment of customer orders from
the site.
On the other hand, video game company Sumo Group
surged 42.2% after it said Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings
would buy the British firm in a deal valuing it at 919
million pounds ($1.27 billion).
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Arun Koyyur)