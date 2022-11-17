Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-17 am EST
292.00 HKD   -0.82%
02:13pGoogle agreed to pay $360 million to Activision to stop competition, Epic Games alleges
RE
12:19pGlobal markets live: Chevron, Meta, Blackstone, Tencent, Activision...
MS
07:41aChina approves 70 games in November, including Tencent's 'Metal Slug'
RE
Google agreed to pay $360 million to Activision to stop competition, Epic Games alleges

11/17/2022 | 02:13pm EST
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google has struck deals with at least 24 big app developers to stop them from competing with its Play Store, including an agreement to pay Activision Blizzard Inc about $360 million, according to a court filing on Thursday.

The details emerged in a newly unredacted copy of a lawsuit "Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games first filed against Google in 2020 over allegedly anticompetitive practices related to the search giant's Android and Play Store businesses.

Google and Activision did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new filing. But Google has previously said the lawsuit is baseless and has taken business conversations out of context.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Paresh Dave


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -0.80% 73.78 Delayed Quote.11.75%
ALPHABET INC. -0.50% 98.3 Delayed Quote.-31.76%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.82% 292 Delayed Quote.-35.55%
