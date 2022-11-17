Google agreed to pay $360 million to Activision to stop competition, Epic Games alleges

The details emerged in a newly unredacted copy of a lawsuit "Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games first filed against Google in 2020 over allegedly anticompetitive practices related to the search giant's Android and Play Store businesses.

Google and Activision did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new filing. But Google has previously said the lawsuit is baseless and has taken business conversations out of context.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Paresh Dave