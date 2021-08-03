Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Tencent Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
HK stocks fall on Tencent regulatory concerns; China little changed

08/03/2021 | 12:54am EDT
SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, with tech shares leading the declines, as index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd slumped over 10% after a media report stoked concerns over tighter regulation on online gaming.

** China stocks were unchanged, as a jump in healthcare stocks amid fresh COVID-19 fears offset falls in banks and developers.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 1.0% to 25,987.16 at the end of the morning session, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.1%, to 9,233.11.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.2%, to 4,945.12, while the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,464.31.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.4%.

** Tencent was set to see its sharpest fall in a decade after a Chinese state media outlet branded online video games "spiritual opium", worrying investors that the sector may be next in regulators' crosshairs.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of rival NetEase Inc slumped as much as 15.7%, while those of game developer XD Inc and mobile gaming company GMGE Technology Group Ltd also plunged.

** In China, healthcare stocks surged as COVID-19 vaccine and diagnosis stocks jumped amid signs of the virus spreading into more Chinese cities. ** But property stocks in both markets weakened further.

** China Evergrande Group, the country's most-indebted developer, slumped nearly 5%, after Moody's downgraded the company and its affiliates, and a unit of Leo Group sued Evergrande for failing to pay fees for advertisement.

** "With the lack of signs of a rebound in economic fundamentals, a slowdown in domestic credit, and no further monetary easing policy, the stock market's risk appetite is unlikely to increase in the short run," UBS Securities China Rates Market analyst Mary Xia wrote.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 7.79% 5.67 End-of-day quote.-61.95%
CMGE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED -1.10% 4.49 End-of-day quote.62.68%
HANG SENG 0.96% 26185.3 Real-time Quote.-3.84%
LEO GROUP CO., LTD. 1.72% 2.37 End-of-day quote.-21.78%
NETEASE, INC. 2.77% 105.04 Delayed Quote.6.72%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.84% 475 End-of-day quote.-15.78%
UBS GROUP AG 0.97% 15.085 Delayed Quote.20.97%
XD INC. -2.44% 48.05 End-of-day quote.2.56%
Financials
Sales 2021 588 B 91 006 M 91 006 M
Net income 2021 148 B 22 876 M 22 876 M
Net cash 2021 117 B 18 056 M 18 056 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 3 759 B 582 B 581 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.78%581 688
NETFLIX, INC.-4.28%229 074
PROSUS N.V.-14.15%143 510
AIRBNB, INC.-0.89%87 605
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.73%81 617
NASPERS LIMITED-7.36%79 627