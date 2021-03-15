Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong stocks end higher on upbeat China factory activity data

03/15/2021 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0.9%

* HSI +0.3%, HSCE -0.3%, CSI300 -2.2%

* FTSE China A50 -2.1%

March 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended marginally higher on Monday, underpinned by heavyweight financial firms, after China posted better than expected factory activity data.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.3%, to 28,833.76, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3%, to 11,144.08 points.

** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng financials index climbed 1.7%, while the Hang Seng energy index added 1.8%.

** China's factory and retail sector activity surged in the first two months of the year, beating expectations, as the economy consolidated its brisk recovery from the coronavirus paralysis of early 2020.

** While the impressive set of numbers released on Monday were heavily skewed by the very low base from last year's massive slump, analysts said they nonetheless showed China's strong rebound remained intact.

** Hong Kong authorities said on Monday that the city's vaccine scheme would be widened to include those aged between 30 years and 60 years old and domestic helpers, as they aim to increase take up amongst residents in the Asian financial hub.

** Bucking the broad strength, the Hang Seng tech index dropped 2.3% amid anti-monopoly worries.

** Gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd shed 3.5%.

** China's market regulator said on Friday it had fined 12 companies related to 10 deals that violated anti-monopoly rules

** The companies included Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, Didi Chuxing, SoftBank and a ByteDance-backed firm. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. -2.98% 264.25 Delayed Quote.22.20%
HANG SENG 0.20% 28801.39 Real-time Quote.5.56%
SOFTBANK CORP. 1.04% 1460.5 End-of-day quote.12.95%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.41% 650.5 End-of-day quote.15.34%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:32aHong Kong stocks end higher on upbeat China factory activity data
RE
02:18aWEI LI : China's market regulator to launch new rules on online deals
RE
01:43aMARKET CHATTER : China Refutes Reports of Potential Record Fine Against Alibaba
MT
12:36aChina stocks fall as policy tightening worries persist; Hong Kong up
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03/14Rakuten shares jump 24% on Japan Post, Tencent backing
RE
03/14Rakuten shares jump 24% on Japan Post, Tencent backing
RE
03/13EXCLUSIVE : China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerage..
RE
03/12US Stocks Rebound; Dow Sets New High on Stimulus, Boeing
MT
03/12EUROPE : European shares retreat on rising bond yields; logs best week since Nov..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 73 933 M 73 933 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 741 M 19 741 M
Net cash 2020 78 497 M 12 068 M 12 068 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,2x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 5 194 B 798 B 799 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales 2021 8,44x
Nbr of Employees 77 592
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 623,67 CNY
Last Close Price 545,40 CNY
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.34%797 714
NETFLIX, INC.-4.20%229 429
PROSUS N.V.6.95%182 349
AIRBNB, INC.40.83%123 886
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.33%112 140
NASPERS LIMITED14.26%96 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ