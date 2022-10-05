Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Tencent Holdings Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-05 am EDT
279.00 HKD   +5.76%
Hong Kong stocks help emerging markets rise 2%

10/05/2022 | 05:13am EDT
*

HK shares surge almost 6%; HSBA, Tencent rally

*

Hungary's forint slips again, approaches record low

*

Polish, Romanian cenbank decisions due later in day

*

S.African cenbank says power cuts to hamper growth

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares jumped 2% on Wednesday, thanks to a surge in Hong Kong stocks, while currencies were muted as the dollar attempted to claw back some losses.

Hong Kong shares jumped 5.9%, with HSBC shares rallying 5.7% after the bank said it was considering selling its business in Canada, worth billions of dollars.

Internet and tech heavyweights such as Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan jumped between 5.6% and 8.2%.

Elsewhere, Turkish shares rose 0.5%, extending gains to a fourth session. The benchmark index has rallied more than 10% since Friday.

Most other bourses in emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa lost ground. Optimism from a strong overnight close on Wall Street appeared to have faded as Western European bourses and U.S. stock futures fell.

MSCI's index of EM shares had rallied 2% on Tuesday as well, after weak U.S. manufacturing data spurred bets that the Federal Reserve could be forced to tone down its aggressive tightening stance. Eyes will now be on Friday's U.S. labour market report.

But keeping investors nervous, San Fransisco Fed President Mary Daly called for more hikes and sustained restrictive policies till inflation comes down to the Fed's 2% target.

"We remain sceptical that the Fed is about to pivot on the back of slightly softer U.S. data this week," ING strategists said.

As major central banks tighten policies aggressively to curb inflation, recession fears have emerged, sapping risk appetite. The EM stocks index has declined more than 25% so far this year, while its currencies counterpart is down 7.7%.

Hungary's forint dropped 0.6%, approaching its all-time low as the Russia-Ukraine war hampers gas flows, raising worries about energy supply and surging costs.

Hungary's central bank will offer 1 trillion forints ($2.38 billion) worth of new short-term discount bills in a tender on Thursday, as it aims to drain forint liquidity from the market in line with an announcement made last month.

Romania's leu and Poland's zloty made small moves against the euro ahead of central bank decisions later in the day.

Romania's interest rate was seen rising by 50 basis points to 6%, while Poland is expected to raise by 25 basis points to 7.00% amid rising inflation.

In Poland, the market is still tilted to the hawkish side as inflation is yet to peak, ING said. But as the central bank tries to end the hiking cycle, Wednesday's meeting will be negative for the zloty, they said.

South Africa's rand lost 0.6% against the dollar after rallying nearly 3% over the last two sessions.

The country's central bank on Tuesday said it estimated scheduled power cuts implemented by struggling utility Eskom would shave about 1.0 percentage point from 2022 economic growth. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 4.55% 84.11 Delayed Quote.-29.19%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.04% 0.65216 Delayed Quote.3.53%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.41% 0.64874 Delayed Quote.-10.43%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.07% 1.14781 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.32% 1.1414 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.11% 0.740757 Delayed Quote.7.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.49% 0.73671 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
EURO / POLISH ZLOTY NEW (EUR/PLN) 0.14% 4.8154 Delayed Quote.5.26%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.36% 0.99446 Delayed Quote.-12.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.54% 0.012356 Delayed Quote.5.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012293 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
MEITUAN INC. 8.16% 174.9 Delayed Quote.-28.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.57365 Delayed Quote.-16.33%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.76% 279 Delayed Quote.-42.25%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.37% 1.005571 Delayed Quote.15.63%
US DOLLAR / POLISH ZLOTY NEW (USD/PLN) 0.48% 4.8435 Delayed Quote.21.73%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.11% 58.95 Delayed Quote.-22.58%
Financials
Sales 2022 568 B 79 824 M 79 824 M
Net income 2022 101 B 14 207 M 14 207 M
Net cash 2022 76 897 M 10 809 M 10 809 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 0,42%
Capitalization 2 252 B 317 B 317 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
EV / Sales 2023 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 110 715
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 239,07 CNY
Average target price 381,88 CNY
Spread / Average Target 59,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.25%316 603
NETFLIX, INC.-60.04%107 058
PROSUS N.V.-22.75%77 541
AIRBNB, INC.-33.44%70 863
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.38%57 794
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-8.91%29 995