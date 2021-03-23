Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

In Southeast Asian internet battle, Sea's rise sends rivals scrambling

03/23/2021 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A signage of Shopee is pictured at their office in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - In front of an open-air Jakarta restaurant, delivery drivers clad in the orange colours of Southeast Asia tech group Sea Ltd wait for orders next to the green-jacketed riders of market leaders Gojek and Grab, in what has become the latest battleground for tech supremacy in Southeast Asia.

The humble noodles eatery signed up for Sea's nascent ShopeeFood service a month ago, but "immediately, there were orders everyday," said manager M.A Rasyid.

Riding on the success of a cash-generating gaming business, U.S.-listed Sea has invested heavily in its Shopee e-commerce brand and successfully taken on Alibaba's Lazada and other rivals in recent years. Its share price has risen five-fold over the past year, giving the company a market capitalisation of $111 billion.

Now Singapore-based Sea is muscling into food delivery and financial services in Indonesia, the world's fourth-most-populous country, posing a new threat to regional rivals including ride-hailing and delivery unicorns Grab and GoJek.

At stake is a slice of the more than 400 million internet users in Southeast Asia's digital economy, which is estimated to triple to $309 billion by 2025, according to a study by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.

Tech giants including Tencent, a major investor in Sea, Alibaba, Google and Softbank Group Corp are big backers of Southeast Asia's internet champions.

Sources say Sea's aggressive expansion is one of the key sources driving merger discussions between Gojek and e-commerce platform Tokopedia. The two Indonesian firms aim to create an $18 billion powerhouse to fight off Sea and regional ride-hailing leader Grab.

Meanwhile, Grab and other players, including travel app Traveloka and Indonesian e-commerce unicorn Bukalapak, are rushing for public listings, hoping to ride the coattails of Sea's stock rally while defending their turf, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen people.

"Sea is like Thanos, massive and powerful, and able to take down half of the world, or in this case half the startups," Willson Cuaca, co-founder of East Ventures and an early backer of Tokopedia, joked as he compared the group to the powerful villain in the Marvel film series.

"Like the Avengers, companies need to band together if they want to ensure their survival and to win the war."

CASH IS KING

Sea's stock rally reflects a scarcity of options for investors seeking exposure to the booming Southeast Asia internet sector. It went public in 2017 and has raised some $7 billion in share and debt sales, with early investor Tencent now holding about 20% of the stock.

That investor appetite, combined with a need to raise cash to match Sea's muscle, is forcing rivals to seek public listings as quickly as they can, bankers and executives familiar with the matter say.

Sources say the Gojek-Tokopedia merger, which is likely to be finalised within weeks, will be followed by a listing in Jakarta in the second half of 2021, then a mega IPO in the United States targeted for 2022.

Grab and Traveloka, for their part, are looking at speeding up the process by merging with special purpose acquisition companies, sources said. Bukalapak is planning the same, after a 2021 Jakarta IPO.

"The market is pretty welcoming for tech stocks. It's an opportunity for Grab if they are ready for it," said Jixun Foo, a managing partner at GGV Capital, which has invested in Grab.

COLLISION COURSE

Sea's success owes much to its online gaming business Garena, whose 2017 title Free Fire became the most downloaded game in the world over the past two years.

It's using the cash from Garena to repeat its success in e-commerce, food delivery and financial services.

Its Shopee division started off in 2015 as a platform for local sellers and soon gained traction with many merchants regionally. It has now overtaken both Lazada as the top e-commerce player in the region and Tokopedia as the leader in Indonesia, thanks in part to innovations such as adding social features to its service.

Both Gojek and Grab, which have pursued on-again, off-again merger talks with each other for years, believe they can ward off Sea's move into food delivery thanks to well-honed logistics networks and early-mover advantages.

But they could be hard-pressed to match Sea's subsidies: in Vietnam, Sea-owned food delivery service Now quietly dominates the sector, according to a January report by advisory firm Momentum Works.

In Indonesia, ShopeeFood is wooing vendors by touting its 80 million-strong user base and promising to subsidise steep discounting.

The next showdown will be in financial services.

Sea has bought Indonesian lender Bank BKE and has hired a veteran of China's peer-to-peer platforms to head its "SeaMoney" banking efforts.

"SeaMoney can become the Ant Financial of Southeast Asia," said Daniel Jacobs, managing partner at emerging markets hedge fund Kora, a Sea shareholder.

"After payments, they have the vision and will to grow into adjacent areas, from 'buy now, pay later' on the customer side to merchant credit and all sorts of financial services."

But Gojek and Grab, both of which own part of Indonesian payment app OVO, have similar ambitions. And Sea and Grab are set to square off in Singapore, where both won coveted digital bank licences in December.

Grab is backed by many investors including SoftBank Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

"This is going to be a battle of the titans," said Patrick Walujo, the co-founder of Indonesian private-equity firm Northstar Group and a Gojek investor.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Kim Coghill)

By Fanny Potkin and Anshuman Daga


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.18% 2030.69 Delayed Quote.15.86%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.83% 653.9 End-of-day quote.43.37%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.05% 9864 End-of-day quote.22.41%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.88% 633.5 End-of-day quote.12.32%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:59aIn Southeast Asian internet battle, Sea's rise sends rivals scrambling
RE
02:09aTENCENT  : China's Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videog..
RE
03/22Baidu Rises 1.5% in Hong Kong Trading Debut
DJ
03/22MARKET CHATTER : Kuaishou Rolls Out Copyright Clearance Standards
MT
03/22Bilibili set to raise $2.6 bln in Hong Kong listing -sources
RE
03/22MARKET CHATTER : Softbank-backed ByteDance Buys Chinese Gaming Studio Moonton
MT
03/22TENCENT  : Music Arm Posts 4% Jump in 2020 Profit as Revenue Rises 15%
MT
03/22Tencent, Warner Music to Form Record Label JV in China Under Multi-Year Licen..
MT
03/22TENCENT  : Music to start new record label in China with Warner Music
RE
03/22TENCENT  : Music to start new record label in China with Warner Music
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 73 846 M 73 846 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 720 M 19 720 M
Net cash 2020 78 497 M 12 059 M 12 059 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,1x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 5 055 B 777 B 777 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales 2021 8,22x
Nbr of Employees 77 592
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 627,62 CNY
Last Close Price 530,82 CNY
Spread / Highest target 62,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.32%770 150
NETFLIX, INC.-5.28%230 416
PROSUS N.V.7.20%181 426
AIRBNB, INC.32.83%125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.92%111 843
NASPERS LIMITED14.38%95 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ