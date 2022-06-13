Inflation angst drags S&P 500 into bear market; bonds skid

(Updates prices)
* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Global stocks and government
bonds plunged again on Monday and the dollar hit two-decade
highs, as red-hot U.S. inflation fuelled worries about even more
aggressive policy tightening in a big week for central banks.
Underscoring concerns that tighter monetary conditions may
cool the U.S. economy to the point of bringing on a recession,
the gap between U.S. two- and 10-year Treasury yields inverted
on Monday for the first time since April, an occurrence that can
herald an economic contraction.
Monday's sell-off pushed the U.S. S&P 500 index - which has
dropped over 20% since a recent record close - into a bear
market, and came on the heels of Friday's data that showed U.S.
inflation accelerating more than expected in May.
The figures unnerved investors and quashed bets that the
Federal Reserve was gaining the upper hand in taming soaring
prices.
"The Fed said it has got inflation under control. The Fed
doesn't have it under control, and they could have lost
control," said Ken Polcari, chief market strategist at
SlateStone Wealth LLC in Florida.
"I don't see panic selling yet, but it feels like it's
coming," Polcari said, adding that a fall below 3,800 points in
the S&P 500 index could spur more investors to flee equities.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2.8%, the
S&P 500 shed 3.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite
plunged 4.7%.
An index of world stocks dropped 3.7%.
As speculation simmers that the Fed could hike interest
rates by 75 basis points at its June 14-15 policy meeting this
week, markets ratcheted up expectations that U.S. rates would
peak at around 4% next year, up an eye-watering 100 basis points
from less than two weeks ago.
Investors are trying to predict where benchmark policy rates
could peak in the United States and other major economies, as
that would help determine equity valuations and how much further
share prices could fall.
European shares tumbled 2.4% to their lowest in
more than three months, and the euro STOXX volatility index
- an equivalent in Europe of the U.S. VIX index,
also known as Wall Street's fear gauge - surged to a one-month
high. The U.S. Vix index also leapt to its highest in over a
month.
Benchmarks in many countries including the Netherlands have
suffered declines of more than 20% from a recent closing peak.
"This is happening in spite of the actions that have so far
been taken by central banks..., stoking fears that they will
have to go harder and faster if inflation is to be tamed, the
cost of which is being increasingly seen as lower growth and
potentially recession," Equiti Capital chief macro strategist
Stuart Cole said.
With inflationary trends showing no signs of abating and new
mass COVID-19 testing in China sparking concerns about more
crippling lockdowns and squeezed global supply chains, investors
cut exposure to risky assets across the board.
Credit default swap spreads blew out to multi-year highs,
while cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and ether
posted double-digit losses, as news that U.S.
crytocurrency lending company Celsius Network had frozen
withdrawals spooked investors.
European bonds were also caught in the broadening debt
market selloff following a hawkish European Central Bank meeting
last week, with two-year German bond yields galloping
above 1% for the first time in more than a decade.
Rising U.S. yields and the flight to safety pushed the
dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback
against six major currencies, to a high last seen in December
2002. By late afternoon, the index was up 0.7% at 105.18.
Against the yen, the dollar retreated from Monday's peak of
135.22 yen, a level not seen since October 1998, while
the British pound sank 1.5% after data showed the UK
economy unexpectedly shrank in April.
CHINA LOCKDOWNS
This is a big week for central banks with the Fed, Bank of
England and Swiss National Bank holding policy meetings.
Expectations of even more aggressive rate hikes from central
banks around the world have led investors to sour on the global
growth outlook.
Multiple indicators of growth in markets slumped on Monday
from technology shares in Hong Kong to the Australian dollar, as
investors fled to the perceived safe haven of the U.S. dollar.
Investors in Asia focused on the risk of new coronavirus
lockdowns, with Beijing's most populous district of Chaoyang
announcing three rounds of mass testing to quell a "ferocious"
outbreak that emerged at a bar.
Chinese blue chips fell 1.17% and Hong Kong's Hang
Seng suffered a 3.39% slide. Japan's Nikkei
slumped 3.01% and South Korea's Kospi shed 3.52%.
"Anyone trying to pick the bottom in China's growth and
equity markets on the basis that China was 'one and done' on
lockdowns is naive," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst
at OANDA.
China's growth shares sagged, with tech giants listed in
Hong Kong slumping 4.45%. Index heavyweights Alibaba
, Tencent and Meituan were each
down between 4% and 6%.
Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin sank 11.7% to the
lowest since December 2020 at $23,462.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices whipsawed between gains and
losses, as investors weighed the impact of tight global supplies
on softening demand as the world economy cools. For the day,
Brent crude futures settled up 0.21% at $122.27 a
barrel.
(Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Jan Harvey, Mark Heinrich
and Marguerita Choy)