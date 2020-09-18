Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Judge to Hear Arguments on Trump's WeChat Restrictions --2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 02:53pm EDT

By Sebastian Herrera

A California federal judge will hear arguments Friday as part of an emergency push to delay enforcement of an executive order placing restrictions on the app WeChat.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler initially ruled Friday that an existing motion seeking a preliminary injunction was moot because the Commerce Department Friday morning detailed what transactions would be restricted on WeChat. But she left the door open for an emergency hearing on the matter, and the group that sued the Trump administration seeking the injunction, called the U.S. WeChat Users Alliance, plans to continue pressing its case.

The alliance, a nonprofit organization, sued the Trump administration in August to block the app from being restricted in the U.S. The group has said it isn't affiliated with the app's owner, Tencent Holdings Ltd.

In a filing before Friday's hearing, attorneys representing the alliance said U.S. orders involving WeChat remain ambiguous, and that the government hasn't provided details on its claim that the app is improperly sending user data to the Chinese government. "The government's rushed actions warrant careful judicial review before they are allowed to take effect," plaintiffs said.

The Trump administration said Friday it would ban U.S. downloads of Chinese-owned apps WeChat and TikTok after Sunday night, meaning the apps may have to be removed from marketplaces like Apple Inc.'s App Store and Google Play. The administration is also barring money transfers in the U.S. through WeChat.

It sets the stage for an escalation in a battle between the world's two-largest economies over the future of technology. American companies whose fortunes are linked to China had also pushed back against the administration's plans, saying it could undermine their competitiveness.

Attorneys from the WeChat users alliance and the federal government presented arguments on the preliminary injunction Thursday in a court hearing.

Michael Drezner, an attorney for the U.S. government, said during a public hearing Thursday that the president had been within his power in issuing the order and providing the timeline he did and that plaintiffs were suing before the government made clear which transactions they would target.

"The plaintiffs decided to bring these claims before they were fully crystallized, before they had an actual concrete controversy," Mr. Drezner said.

Tencent, one of Asia's largest technology companies, has played down the threat of a U.S. ban on WeChat, asserting that a potential U.S. ban would apply only to the international version of the app.

WeChat and its domestic sister app Weixin have about 1.21 billion monthly active users combined. On an earnings call in August, Tencent executives sought to distinguish the two apps and allay investors' fears. The company generates less than 2% of revenue from the U.S., a Tencent executive said at the time.

Administration officials have cited concerns that data the app collects from U.S. users could be shared with the Chinese government.

The order raised the possibility that people living in the U.S. would have a harder time accessing the app or doing business through it.

Mr. Trump last month issued a similar executive order focused on the popular video app TikTok. Oracle Corp. is part of a group that struck a deal with TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd. to revamp the app's U.S. operations. Discussions between U.S. officials and TikTok's suitors are ongoing, though ByteDance has said the Chinese government also has to approve the sale.

WeChat bundles social media, text messages, mobile payments, corporate marketing and other functions into one app. While WeChat's users are primarily in China, the app is important among the Chinese diaspora in the U.S. and is widely used by foreigners with professional or personal ties in China.

"This is a super app and something that has multiple functions, and, critically, it is designed for Chinese-speaking people," Michael Bien, an attorney representing the WeChat users alliance, said in an interview before the hearing. "For this group, it is everything."

As with the order against TikTok, the order involving WeChat says the company collects vast amounts of data that could potentially expose the personal information of Americans and Chinese nationals living in the U.S. to the Chinese government. TikTok and WeChat have said they protect the privacy of their users.

Apple, Ford Motor Co., Walmart Inc., Walt Disney Co. and other multinational companies with strong business ties to China previously raised concerns to White House officials about the potential ban, arguing that it could affect their competitiveness and restrict them from forming deals in the country.

The lawsuit alleges a ban would violate WeChat users' rights to free speech, due process and equal protection under law. It also sought notice of which transactions would be barred. Plaintiffs have said the order illegally targets Chinese-Americans.

TikTok also filed a lawsuit in August against the U.S. government potentially banning the app.

Write to Sebastian Herrera at Sebastian.Herrera@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.87% 1441.24 Delayed Quote.11.02%
APPLE INC. -2.47% 107.51 Delayed Quote.50.30%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.55% 7.24 Delayed Quote.-21.72%
ORACLE CORPORATION -0.84% 59.675 Delayed Quote.13.59%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.38% 525 End-of-day quote.39.78%
WALMART INC. -0.88% 135.38 Delayed Quote.15.02%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.58% 129.36 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:28pIs TikTok Being Banned? U.S. to Restrict TikTok and WeChat App Downloads
DJ
02:53pJudge to Hear Arguments on Trump's WeChat Restrictions --2nd Update
DJ
02:02pJudge to Hear Arguments on Trump's WeChat Restrictions -- Update
DJ
01:48pTENCENT : Judge to Hear Arguments on Trump's WeChat Restrictions
DJ
01:47pTENCENT : U.S. judge declines to block Commerce Department WeChat order
RE
01:43pTrump to block U.S. downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday
RE
01:13pTENCENT : U.S. judge declines to block Commerce Department WeChat order
RE
12:29pTENCENT : U.S. judge declines to block Commerce Department WeChat order
RE
11:34aU.S. to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads on Sunday -- 6th Update
DJ
11:28aU.S. to Ban TikTok Downloads, Use of WeChat on Sunday -- 5th Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 479 B 70 741 M 70 741 M
Net income 2020 120 B 17 702 M 17 702 M
Net cash 2020 88 141 M 13 024 M 13 024 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,1x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 4 994 B 644 B 738 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales 2021 8,26x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 527,35 CNY
Last Close Price 525,00 CNY
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED39.78%646 810
NETFLIX, INC.45.32%207 365
PROSUS N.V.20.64%154 500
NASPERS LIMITED26.97%76 705
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.61%64 952
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.56.68%43 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group