Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:08 2023-03-24 am EDT
376.80 HKD   +0.32%
01:47pMcCarthy expects US House will pass legislation to address TikTok
RE
03:59aTencent Grants Over 7.4 Million Shares
MT
03/23ADRs End Mostly Higher, Tencent and Sanofi Trade Actively
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McCarthy expects US House will pass legislation to address TikTok

03/24/2023 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A person holds a smartphone as Tik Tok logo is displayed behind in this picture illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy thinks lawmakers will pass bipartisan legislation to address national security worries about Chinese-owned short video app TikTok, he said on Friday, and called the testimony of the company's CEO "very concerning."

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew appeared before a U.S. House Committee for about five hours on Thursday and lawmakers from both parties grilled him about national security and other concerns about the app used by 150 million Americans. "Here's a CEO that can't tell you that China's not spying on the data," McCarthy said.

There are growing calls to ban TikTok or to pass bipartisan legislation to give the Biden administration legal authority to seek a ban. Former U.S. President Donald Trump lost a series of court rulings in 2020 when he sought to ban TikTok and another Chinese-owned app, WeChat, a unit of Tencent.

McCarthy appeared to be referring to an exchange during the hearing that TikTok later argued was mischaracterized.

At Thursday's House hearing, Representative Neal Dunn asked Chew if ByteDance has spied on Americans at Beijing's request. Chew answered, "No."

Republican Dunn then referenced the company's disclosure in December that some China-based employees at ByteDance improperly accessed TikTok user data of two journalists and were no longer employed by the company and repeated his question about whether ByteDance was spying.

"I don't think that spying is the right way to describe it," Chew said. He went on to describe the reports as involving an "internal investigation," but was cut off by Dunn, who called TikTok's widespread use "a cancer."

Many Democrats also have raised concerns but are not yet backing a U.S. ban.

"There are real national security concerns with respect to TikTok," said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Friday, citing privacy and consumer protection issues.

Chew posted a video on TikTok on Friday recounting his appearance. "We will continue to protect your data from unauthorized foreign access," he said.

The Senate Commerce Committee has not yet scheduled a hearing to consider a bill that Senators Mark Warner and John Thune proposed called the "RESTRICT Act" that now has 20 Senate cosponsors and would allow the Commerce Department to ban foreign technology that poses a national security risk. The earliest that would occur is mid-April when the Senate returns from recess.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul and Josie Kao)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:47pMcCarthy expects US House will pass legislation to address TikTok
RE
03:59aTencent Grants Over 7.4 Million Shares
MT
03/23ADRs End Mostly Higher, Tencent and Sanofi Trade Actively
DJ
03/23Global markets live: Shell, UBS, Nvidia, Coinbase, Block...
MS
03/23Central Banks, Currency Moves, Earnings Roil Asian Stock Markets
MT
03/23Tencent Holdings' Q4 Profit Rises; 2022 Final Dividend Gets Boost
MT
03/23Jefferies Adjusts Tencent's Price Target to HK$460 From HK$456, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/23Tencent Shares Rally After Fourth-Quarter Earnings Growth
DJ
03/23Trending: Tencent's Fourth-Quarter Profit Rose 12% Despite Challenges
DJ
03/22Global markets live: UBS, Alphabet, Nike, Being, Gamestop...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 555 B 81 347 M 81 347 M
Net income 2022 111 B 16 223 M 16 223 M
Net cash 2022 99 277 M 14 559 M 14 559 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,7x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 3 078 B 451 B 451 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,37x
EV / Sales 2023 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 108 436
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 327,31 CNY
Average target price 386,38 CNY
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.46%449 995
NETFLIX, INC.8.64%142 676
PROSUS N.V.10.92%99 620
AIRBNB, INC.40.70%75 949
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.08%62 669
NASPERS LIMITED13.26%37 876
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer