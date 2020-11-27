Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nasdaq hits record high as holiday shopping begins

11/27/2020 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks advanced and the Nasdaq closed at a record high on Friday in a holiday-shortened week, as retailers kicked off the year-end shopping season amid record COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Nasdaq outperformed as investors favored tech-related, market-leading stocks that have fared well during the pandemic, while economically sensitive cyclical stocks weighed.

All three indexes rose for the week, in which the S&P 500 reached a new closing high and the blue-chip Dow ended above 30,000 for the first time ever.

"It's an abbreviated session and volume is light, so the only conclusion is that the rally is not faltering for now," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"It does bode well for next month," Cardillo added. "Will we see a Santa rally? Most likely. Will it be as robust as November? That's a big question mark."

Retailers opened their doors to Black Friday shoppers, with social distancing practices and other measures put in place to mitigate infection risks, while offering steep discounts.

"Black Friday has been somewhat tarnished - traffic is down due to the pandemic - but the good news is e-commerce sales have reached a new record," Cardillo said. "That's encouraging."

In the latest development on the road toward developing a vaccine against COVID-19, Britain gave drugmaker AstraZeneca the green light after experts raised questions about the vaccine's trial data.

As U.S. hospitalizations for coronavirus set a grim record of more than 89,000, the race for a medical solution to the pandemic has led to promising vaccines from Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and others, fueling optimism for light at the end of the tunnel.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.56 points, or 0.13%, to 29,911.03, the S&P 500 gained 9.04 points, or 0.25%, to 3,638.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 111.44 points, or 0.92%, to 12,205.85.

Chipmaker stocks, which have been resilient throughout the global health crisis, once again outperformed the broader market.

Shares of Walt Disney Co dipped after the company said it would lay off about 32,000 workers, up from the 28,000 announced previously. Jobs will be cut mainly at Disney's theme parks.

Tesla Inc built on its recent rally, its shares advancing even as U.S. regulators opened an investigation into front suspension issues in about 115,000 Tesla vehicles.

U.S.-listed shares of iQIYI Inc fell after Reuters reported Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd had put on hold talks to buy a controlling stake in the video streaming service. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.28% 7770 Delayed Quote.1.85%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.13% 29911.03 Delayed Quote.4.67%
IQIYI, INC. -1.70% 22.01 Delayed Quote.6.06%
MODERNA, INC. 16.35% 127.03 Delayed Quote.458.18%
NASDAQ 100 0.87% 12258.211779 Delayed Quote.39.15%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.92% 12205.846315 Delayed Quote.34.79%
S&P 500 0.25% 3638.69 Delayed Quote.12.35%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.27% 586 End-of-day quote.56.02%
TESLA, INC. 2.05% 585.76 Delayed Quote.586.06%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:01pNasdaq hits record high as holiday shopping begins
RE
09:20aWall St headed higher on recovery hopes after Thanksgiving holiday
RE
06:02aEXCLUSIVE : Alibaba, Tencent put talks to buy iQIYI stake on hold due to price, ..
RE
05:11aBLACKSTONE, JD.COM AMONG BIDDERS FOR : sources
RE
11/25EXCLUSIVE : India import hurdles hit Apple iPhone, Xiaomi devices from China - s..
RE
11/25India bans 43 more mobile apps as it takes on China
RE
11/25At China's premier internet conference, few address the regulatory elephant i..
RE
11/24India bans 43 more mobile apps as it takes on China
RE
11/24TENCENT : Chinese startup Full Truck valued at nearly $12 billion after SoftBank..
RE
11/23Alibaba CEO says China's scrutiny of internet platforms is needed
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 73 069 M 73 069 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 419 M 19 419 M
Net cash 2020 71 088 M 10 808 M 10 808 M
P/E ratio 2020 44,2x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 5 547 B 716 B 843 B
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 9,08x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 577,39 CNY
Last Close Price 583,00 CNY
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED56.02%719 298
NETFLIX, INC.49.89%214 271
PROSUS N.V.36.78%181 950
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.70.81%89 599
NASPERS LIMITED38.99%89 478
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.80.60%51 205
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ