    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Pershing Square signs deal to buy 10% of Vivendi's Universal - statement

06/20/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: French media giant Vivendi logo in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi, controlled by French billionaire Vincent Bollore, said on Sunday it had signed a deal to sell 10% of Universal Music Group (UMG) to Pershing Square Tontine Holdings.

"After the 20% equity stake acquired by the Consortium led by the Tencent group, the arrival of major American investors provides further evidence of UMG's global success and attractiveness," Vivendi said in a statement.

"As announced, the transaction is based on an enterprise value of 35 billion euros for 100% of UMG's share capital."

Vivendi is planning to cash in on its UMG crown jewel, the world's biggest music label with artists such as Taylor Swift, by spinning off the entity to existing shareholders.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ SE 0.04% 4.454 Real-time Quote.31.70%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.67% 603 End-of-day quote.6.91%
VIVENDI SE -0.93% 28.91 Real-time Quote.9.59%
Financials
Sales 2021 591 B 91 632 M 91 632 M
Net income 2021 150 B 23 187 M 23 187 M
Net cash 2021 116 B 17 996 M 17 996 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 4 768 B 739 B 739 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,87x
EV / Sales 2022 6,40x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 626,39 CNY
Last Close Price 501,23 CNY
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.91%738 978
NETFLIX, INC.-7.40%222 043
PROSUS N.V.-4.72%160 586
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.55%93 336
AIRBNB, INC.3.90%92 781
NASPERS LIMITED1.02%87 916