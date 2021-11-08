Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown

11/08/2021 | 03:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's biggest listed companies Tencent and Alibaba are expected to report a fall in profits and slowing revenue growth in the July-September quarter, hurt by the year-long regulatory crackdown that has upended its tech industry.

Beijing has reasserted control over its once-freewheeling internet sector, punishing well-known names for engaging in what were previously considered regular market practices and drafting new rules to change how they compete and engage users.

"We believe the financial impact of regulatory headwinds in China will be reflected in (third quarter) earnings and (fourth quarter) guidance," KGI Asia analysts said in a note last month.

Tencent Holdings Ltd - the country's largest firm by market value and its first big tech name to report earnings on Thursday - is expected to post a 12% fall in quarterly profit, its first drop in two years, according to Refinitiv data.

The gaming giant's revenue is expected to rise 16.4%, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2019, after the government imposed new limits on the amount of time minors can spend playing video games. China's gaming regulator also has not approved any new games since August.

During the quarter, China also barred Tencent from signing exclusive music deals, citing anti-competitive reasons.

E-commerce powerhouse Alibaba, which became China's first regulatory target late last year, is expected to post a 12% decline in profit in the quarter. Revenue will likely rise 32%, the slowest in a year.

Two quarters ago, Alibaba had posted its first quarterly operating loss since going public in 2014 after it was fined a record $2.8 billion.

Its smaller rival JD.com Inc is expected to post a 71% slump in profit and the slowest revenue growth in six quarters.

Slowing retail sales in China due to COVID-19 lockdowns and recent power shortages will hurt Alibaba and smaller rivals, KGI Asia analysts said.

Big e-commerce companies in China are also facing rising competition from short video apps Kuaishou and ByteDance's Douyin, which have growing e-commerce businesses.

Baidu, China's biggest search engine operator, is expected to report that quarterly profit plunged 80%, hurt by a slump in advertising revenue from tutoring centres that have been barred from offering private, for-profit tutoring on the school curriculum. China's efforts to regulate medical beauty advertisements have also hit advertising.

Still, with a recent slowdown in the pace of new regulatory missives that has stoked market optimism, investors will watch closely for clues on whether the worst is over and executives are likely be quizzed on their expectations on conference calls.

Last month, the central bank's party chief Guo Shuqing, was quoted as saying that most financial problems on China's internet platforms had received a positive response and some had been resolved.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh Additional reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Mark Potter)

By Brenda Goh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. -2.68% 158.23 Delayed Quote.-26.83%
JD.COM, INC. -3.40% 77.57 Delayed Quote.-11.75%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.79% 467.4 End-of-day quote.-17.13%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:25aPoor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown
RE
11/07China’s Gaming Revenue to Exceed $45 Billion in 2021
MT
11/06China's Shenzhen urges lenders to reduce reliance on property loans
RE
11/06China's Shenzhen urges lenders to reduce reliance on property loans
RE
11/05HSBC and tech giants drag Hong Kong stocks lower
RE
11/05Baidu, NetEase Join Tencent, Alibaba in Registering ‘Metaverse’-Related Tra..
MT
11/05Guangdong Orders Two Major Cities to Allocate 10% of Land for Rental Housing
MT
11/05Guangzhou, Shenzhen told to allocate 10% of land for affordable rental homes
RE
11/04Shanghai shares fall as coal miners drop amid measures to rein in coal prices
RE
11/04SAIC, Toyota, Tencent Pump More Cash Into Self-Driving Startup Momenta
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 576 B 90 085 M 90 085 M
Net income 2021 149 B 23 328 M 23 328 M
Net cash 2021 159 B 24 910 M 24 910 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 3 660 B 572 B 572 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,07x
EV / Sales 2022 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 94 182
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 384,26 CNY
Average target price 528,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.13%571 900
NETFLIX, INC.19.42%286 023
PROSUS N.V.-17.49%266 713
AIRBNB, INC.37.34%126 252
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.47%92 331
NASPERS LIMITED-15.68%68 153