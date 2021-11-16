Log in
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Prosus sees H1 earnings per share up 400% on Tencent stake sale

11/16/2021 | 02:18am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Prosus is diplayed at Amsterdam's stock exchange building as Prosus begins trading on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Technology investor Prosus NV expects a large rise in earnings per share for the first half of its 2022 fiscal year, the firm said on Tuesday, as it gained proceeds of $12.3 billion from selling part of its stake in Tencent in April.

In a premarket statement, Amsterdam-based Prosus said earnings per share for the six months that ended on Sept. 30 would be up between 439% and 446% from $1.85 per share for the corresponding year-earlier period.

It added that "core headline earnings" per share, a non-standard measure it uses to indicate operating performance, would be up 5% to 12% from $1.34 per share.

That improvement was driven by an increase in the dividends it received from Tencent, in which it still holds a 28.9% stake worth 157 billion euros ($179 billion), after selling 2% in April.

Prosus owns stakes in a large range of consumer internet companies, ranging from food delivery to educational software to online marketplaces.

"These results reflect a diverse e-commerce portfolio, which has grown significantly in value," Prosus said in a statement.

"We aim to increase the size of this portfolio over coming years.

Prosus, which is controlled by Naspers of South Africa, is due to report earnings on Monday, Nov. 22.

($1 = 0.8790 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROSUS N.V. 1.05% 75.31 Real-time Quote.-14.77%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.36% 491.8 End-of-day quote.-12.80%
Financials
Sales 2021 569 B 89 287 M 89 287 M
Net income 2021 157 B 24 593 M 24 593 M
Net cash 2021 152 B 23 919 M 23 919 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 3 838 B 601 B 602 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,48x
EV / Sales 2022 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 107 348
Free-Float 62,4%
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.80%601 260
NETFLIX, INC.25.63%300 911
PROSUS N.V.-14.77%272 194
AIRBNB, INC.41.15%129 753
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.49%84 609
DOORDASH, INC.70.03%83 267