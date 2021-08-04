Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

REFILE-MORNING BID-Peaks everywhere

08/04/2021 | 02:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Refiles to fix chart, no changes to text)

Aug 4 - A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni.

Equity markets continue to rally as if there were no tomorrow, shrugging off COVID-19 and signs of slowing economic growth. Wall Street notched another record high and so did Europe on Tuesday, while in Asia, even COVID-battered India saw stock markets scale a lifetime peak.

A bounce in Chinese tech stocks was another reason to cheer as the dust settled on the "spiritual opium" attack on the video game industry. Tencent's which lost $60 billion off its market cap on Tuesday has recovered around 3%.

Bond markets however seem to be telling a radically different story. Treasury yields are struggling below 1.20%, even after some reassuring factory orders data.

Upcoming data could test this diverging trend. In focus now is the U.S. ADP employment survey, which will set the stage for Friday's payrolls -- the last set of labor figures the Fed will see before Jackson Hole, where some expect a tapering signal.

The earnings season meantime continues to deliver. And how! Q2 profits at Europe Inc are now seen growing at 140% year-on-year -- the highest rate ever -- while corporate America is set for a 90% surge.

In Asia, Toyota posted a record quarterly operating profit, though a cautious outlook weighed on shares.

Stocks futures flag mild gains in Europe, undeterred by the Q2 loss at Germany's Commerzbank, while Wall Street are flatlining.

M&A newsflow continues apace. Thales is in talks to sell its railway signaling unit to Hitachi in a deal valuing the business at $2 billion. On the other hand, the UK is reportedly considering blocking Nvidia's $40 billion acquisition of chip designer Arm.

M&A deals worth $3.3 trillion were recorded during the first seven months of 2021 -- the highest year-to-date total since Refinitiv records began in 1980.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets Wednesday:

- Growth in China's July services activity speeds up, but risks loom - Caixin PMI

- Japan's service sector activity shrinks at faster pace in July - PMI

- Euro zone retail sales

- Emerging markets: Thailand, India, Georgia central banks meet

- Fed speakers: Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida

- U.S. ADP payrolls

- U.S. earnings: Marathon, Kraft Heinz, New York Times, Tupperware, Jones Lang LaSalle, Fox, Western Union, Metlife, MGM, Manulife

- European earnings: Commerzbank, Siemens, Intesa, Tenaris

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Sujata Rao)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.11% 0.74048 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.17% 1.39406 Delayed Quote.1.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.08% 0.7983 Delayed Quote.1.86%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.1878 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.01349 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.32% 0.70682 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
S&P 500 0.82% 4423.15 Delayed Quote.17.02%
SIEMENS AG -0.18% 134.86 Delayed Quote.14.75%
TENARIS S.A. 0.65% 8.704 Delayed Quote.31.40%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -6.11% 446 End-of-day quote.-20.92%
THALES 1.78% 89.14 Real-time Quote.17.01%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 0.93% 38.94 Delayed Quote.12.35%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -0.58% 43.21 Delayed Quote.-16.05%
THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY -0.22% 22.74 Delayed Quote.3.65%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.52% 9630 End-of-day quote.17.58%
Financials
Sales 2021 588 B 91 062 M 91 062 M
Net income 2021 149 B 22 983 M 22 983 M
Net cash 2021 117 B 18 062 M 18 062 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 3 532 B 546 B 547 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,80x
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 371,07 CNY
Average target price 606,69 CNY
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.92%545 797
NETFLIX, INC.-4.73%228 003
PROSUS N.V.-20.08%145 723
AIRBNB, INC.-0.78%88 505
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%81 673
NASPERS LIMITED-13.83%80 001