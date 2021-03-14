Log in
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED    700

End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/12
650.5 HKD   -4.41%
12:36aChina stocks fall as policy tightening worries persist; Hong Kong up
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03/14Rakuten shares jump 24% on Japan Post, Tencent backing
RE
Rakuten shares jump 24% on Japan Post, Tencent backing

03/14/2021 | 11:30pm EDT
The logo of Rakuten is pictured at the headquarters of Rakuten in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Rakuten Inc's shares jumped as much as 24% on Monday after the Japanese e-commerce firm said it would raise $2.2 billion through a stake sale to companies including Japan Post and Tencent as it takes on Amazon.

Rakuten shares were trading up 18% at 1,471 yen at 02:28 GMT - the biggest rise in 17 years - after earlier hitting a daily limit high of 1,545 yen. That brings Rakuten's share gain from Friday to almost 30% and lifts its market cap to 2.1 trillion yen ($19.4 billion).

The deal is a funding injection for Rakuten's investments in logistics, where it is competing with Amazon and SoftBank's newly bulked-up internet business, and in mobile, where it is taking on the three incumbent carriers.

"Rakuten could receive significant help from the expert in logistics services," Jefferies analyst Hiroko Sato wrote in a note, referring to Japan Post, which operates 24,000 post offices nationwide.

The mobile business "has been a huge drag on its valuations and earnings for a while now but one which will see costs peak this term," wrote Asymmetric Advisors analyst Amir Anvarzadeh in a note.

Investors also warmed to potential partnerships with backers Tencent, the world's largest gaming company, and Walmart, the world's largest retailer, which is also a buyer in Rakuten's share sale and is leading a digital fightback against Amazon in the United States.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Junko Fujita; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.77% 3089.49 Delayed Quote.-5.14%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 4.89% 1025.5 End-of-day quote.27.74%
RAKUTEN, INC. 8.64% 1245 End-of-day quote.25.25%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.35% 10635 End-of-day quote.31.98%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.41% 650.5 End-of-day quote.15.34%
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 73 895 M 73 895 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 731 M 19 731 M
Net cash 2020 78 497 M 12 061 M 12 061 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,2x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 5 194 B 798 B 798 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales 2021 8,44x
Nbr of Employees 77 592
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 623,67 CNY
Last Close Price 545,40 CNY
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.34%797 714
NETFLIX, INC.-4.20%229 429
PROSUS N.V.6.95%182 349
AIRBNB, INC.40.83%123 886
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.33%112 140
NASPERS LIMITED14.26%96 795
