Smartphone maker Xiaomi to slash 10% of jobs amid China's COVID battle

Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's Xiaomi Corp has
started laying off workers in its smartphone and internet
services business, joining a long list of Chinese tech firms
cutting jobs as the country battles COVID-19 outbreaks.
A company spokesperson said on Tuesday that its
"personnel optimzation and organizational streamlining" practice
would "affect less than 10% of total workforce," adding that
those affected have been compensated in compliance with local
regulations.
China's social media platforms, including Weibo,
Xiaohongshu and Maimai, have been flooded with posts about the
job cuts this week. Chinese local media first reported on Monday
that the job cut would affect 15% of Xiaomi's payroll, citing
unnamed sources.
Many big tech companies in China including Tencent
Holdings and Alibaba Group have been laying
off workers in recent months as China became mired in
a prolonged battle with COVID-19 outbreaks
.
Xiaomi had 35,314 staff as of Sept. 30, according to the
South China Morning Post, with over 32,000 in mainland China,
and the latest move could affect thousands of workers, many of
whom have just joined the company during a hiring spree that
began in December last year.
Xiaomi in November reported a 9.7% fall in third-quarter
revenue, hit by China's COVID-19 restrictions and softening
consumer demand. Revenue from smartphones, which make up roughly
60% of its total sales, fell 11% year-on-year, Xiaomi said.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Josh Ye in Hong Kong; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell and Christian Schmollinger)