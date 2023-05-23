Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:34 2023-05-23 am EDT
335.60 HKD   -1.35%
05:57aSouth Korea's HYBE signs deal with China's Tencent Music
RE
05:37aSamsung P&C Names Tencent Adviser as Chairman
MT
05:10aEU antitrust regulators drop probe into tech group's video licensing policy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korea's HYBE signs deal with China's Tencent Music

05/23/2023 | 05:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration picture of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean entertainment company HYBE, home to K-pop superstars BTS, said on Tuesday it has signed a music distribution deal with China's Tencent Music.

The Seoul Economic Daily reported earlier on Tuesday that the deal would see music from HYBE artists become available on streaming platforms owned by Tencent Music Entertainment Group, including QQ Music, KuGou Music, KuWo Music, and WeSing.

Last week, Tencent Music announced a "deep strategic cooperation" deal with HYBE on music copyright and artist promotion in its latest collaboration with major Korean major music labels.

Spearheaded by the likes of BTS and Blackpink, South Korea's pop music industry, known as K-pop, has enjoyed a rise in global popularity in recent years.

But the Chinese market has proven difficult to enter for South Korean entertainment companies due to Beijing's unofficial ban on South Korean content.

Relations between the two countries took a hit in 2017 following South Korea's installation of a THAAD system, a U.S. missile defence shield to better counter North Korea's evolving missile threats.

Beijing had argued that THAAD's powerful radar could peer into its airspace and responded sharply by cutting trade and cultural imports from South Korea.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim in Seoul and Josh Ye in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely and Sharon Singleton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYBE CO., LTD. -4.27% 269000 End-of-day quote.55.04%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.35% 335.6 Delayed Quote.1.86%
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -2.18% 7.64 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
TOPIX INDEX -0.66% 2161.49 Delayed Quote.15.02%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:57aSouth Korea's HYBE signs deal with China's Tencent Music
RE
05:37aSamsung P&C Names Tencent Adviser as Chairman
MT
05:10aEU antitrust regulators drop probe into tech group's video licensing policy
RE
04:38aSmaller EV Players in China Struggling Amid Competition
MT
05/22TikTok sues Montana after state bans app
RE
05/22China grants approvals to 86 domestic online games
RE
05/21Nasdaq-listed DouYu Swings to Profit in Q1 Despite Revenue Drop
MT
05/19Hong Kong exchange to roll out new dual counter model in June
RE
05/19China shares edge down on weak sentiment; tech drags HK down
RE
05/19India lifts ban on Krafton's mobile game BGMI
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 624 B 88 688 M 88 688 M
Net income 2023 135 B 19 179 M 19 179 M
Net cash 2023 84 254 M 11 977 M 11 977 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 0,56%
Capitalization 2 903 B 413 B 413 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
EV / Sales 2024 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 106 221
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 305,70 CNY
Average target price 397,38 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.86%412 731
NETFLIX, INC.23.10%162 418
PROSUS N.V.5.43%91 972
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.58.43%79 294
AIRBNB, INC.25.59%67 677
NASPERS LIMITED18.26%34 500
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer