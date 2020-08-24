Start-up firms lead gains in China stocks on reform cheer; Hong Kong up

* SSEC 0.2%, CSI300 0.8%, HSI 1.5%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.9%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 2.7%
* FTSE China A50 +0.7%
SHANGHAI, Aug 24(Reuters) - China stocks climbed on Monday,
led by strong gains for the tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext,
as investors cheered Beijing's continued market reforms to help
foster its tech strength.
** The CSI300 index rose 0.8%, to 4,758.50 points
at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.2%, to 3,386.86 points.
** ChiNext rose 2.3%, while the STAR50 index
was flat.
** Shares of 18 companies surged on their ChiNext debut on
Monday, kicking off a historic reform that will see Shenzhen
officially challenge Shanghai for tech listings, while adding
fuel to a "technology war" with the United States.
** Based on Shanghai's year-old STAR Market, the broadening
IPO reform will help strengthen the appeal of China's capital
markets at a time when Chinese tech firms face growing U.S.
scrutiny and risk of being delisted from U.S. markets.
** "There could be major changes in investor behaviour and
way of thinking due to the new trading system and IPO system,
which could prompt the regulators to attach more importance to
regulations," said Hu Yunlong, chief investment officer at
Beijing Kaixing Asset Management Company.
** "For the long term, the registration-based IPO system is
an inevitable part of the market's institutional arrangements,
whose advantages outweigh disadvantages and which could help
enhance value-investing philosophy by directing resources to
more quality assets," he added.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.5%, to
25,483.06 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.0%, to 10,312.40 points.
** Real estate and consumer-related stocks posted strong
gains recently, as new virus cases dropped in Hong Kong, raising
hopes that lockdown restrictions could be eased soon, said
Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay
Hian.
** The market also got a boost from index heavyweight
Tencent's rally, as it seems the U.S. sanctions on the tech
giant could be confined only to the United States, Leung added.
** Tencent climbed 3.8% by the lunchbreak.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)