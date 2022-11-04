Stocks on course for best week in more than a year

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares jumped 2% on
Friday and were on course for their best weekly performance in
more than a year, thanks to a surge in China shares this week on
optimism around lifting of COVID restrictions.
Currencies of emerging markets also rose, up
0.4% as the dollar retreated after a rally driven by a hawkish
U.S. Federal Reserve and safe-haven demand as investors worried
about a global recession.
In China, the blue-chip index jumped 3.3%, taking
weekly gains to 6.4% - its best since 2020 - as markets took
heart from unverified social media posts flagging an aim to
relax COVID rules in March, as well as a report that initial
U.S. inspections of audit papers at U.S.-listed Chinese
companies had finished ahead of time.
MSCI's index of emerging market shares, down 29%
this year, was on course to gain 3.8% on the week, with bourses
from South Africa to Hungary, all in the black
on Friday.
Hong Kong's benchmark, which boasts heavyweights such
as Tencent, Alibaba, Meituan and
Baidu, rose 5.4%, ending the week up 8.7% for its
sharpest weekly gain in 11 years.
But that is a small consolation over the near 30% annual
drop, putting it on course for the worst year since 2008.
Worries about China's growth amid its zero-COVID policy, and
global monetary policy tightening to stave off inflation
exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war, have roiled markets this
year, leaving little room for sustained risk appetite.
Eyes now are on a U.S. payrolls report later in the day
where any upside surprise will likely reinforce the Fed's
hawkish outlook.
After the USD's significant gains in the past few days, it
will be difficult for it to climb further, said You-Na
Park-Heger, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank.
"The labour market report would therefore probably have to
be a very clear positive surprise to push the USD even higher,"
she said, signalling riskier currencies may be able to hold on
to session gains should data not surprise too much to the
upside.
Among currencies, South Africa's rand, the Turkish
lira, and onshore Chinese yuan were all on track
for weekly losses.
In contrast, central European currencies were all set to
enjoy weekly gains versus the euro, with the Czech crown
helped by the local central bank's pledge to keep
interventions going.
In fixed income, EM hard currency debt spreads were down on
the day and down 16 basis points on the week.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan
Fenton)