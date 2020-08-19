Taiwan to stop local sales for Chinese TV streaming services, not block them

TAIPEI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan plans to stop local sales
for Chinese internet television streaming services operated by
the likes of iQiyi and Tencent Holdings,
according to regulations released this week, but does not plan
on blocking the services.
Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its sovereign
territory, has long been suspicious of Chinese attempts to sway
its population, including by use of fake news spread online and
efforts to influence Taiwan media.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs said late Tuesday the rules
barring Taiwanese companies from selling or operating as sales
agents for Chinese internet streaming services will take effect
Sept. 3.
The service iQiyi applied in 2016 to set up a Taiwan
subsidiary, but was rejected because Chinese companies cannot
operate online streaming services there, the ministry said.
However, Taiwan is not blocking or banning them, the
National Communications Commission said.
"People can still watch and pay for overseas subscriptions,"
commission deputy chief Wong Po-Tsung told Reuters, adding that
officials would ensure subscribers' rights are not affected.
The commission ruled in May, after months of debate, that
Chinese online television service providers would not advertise
their services in Taiwan.
Tencent, which runs Tencent Video, declined to
comment. Baidu-backed, Netflix-like iQiyi said
it would issue a statement later.
Taiwan has a free internet, unlike China, which blocks sites
such as Google, Facebook and Twitter. Taiwan also does not ban
access to popular Chinese apps like WeChat or sites like Baidu.
China does not permit Taiwanese firms to offer internet
television streaming services.
Chinese internet giants have come under pressure
internationally, led by the United States, where President
Donald Trump ordered ByteDance last week to divest video-sharing
app TikTok's U.S. operations within 90 days, the latest effort
to ramp up pressure on the Chinese company over concerns about
data security.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating
iQiyi after a short seller accused it of inflating user numbers
and prices, it said last week.
