TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED    700

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 10/12
557 HKD   +3.24%
04:57aTech slump drags Hong Kong shares down as Sino-U.S. tensions rise
RE
12:07aU.S. court agrees to expedite government TikTok app store ban appeal
RE
10/14APPLE : Counts on 5G to Boost iPhone Fortunes in China
DJ
Tech slump drags Hong Kong shares down as Sino-U.S. tensions rise

10/15/2020 | 04:57am EDT

* Hang Seng index ends down 2.06%

* China Enterprises index HSCE falls 1.6% Fresh Sino-U.S. tensions exacerbate investor worries

* Financials end 1.9% lower; tech slumps 3.57%

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slumped on Thursday as investor sentiment took a blow from escalating Sino-U.S. tensions, a surge in global COVID-19 cases and the impasse over a U.S. stimulus package to boost the world's largest economy.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 508.55 points or 2.06% at 24,158.54. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.6% to 9,762.28. ** Sentiment took a hit with tech shares leading the decline. Alibaba Group Holding slumped 4.30% after Reuters reported that the Trump administration is considering adding Alibaba-backed Ant Group to a trade blacklist before the financial technology firm is set for a huge dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong. ** China said on Thursday that the United States was abusing the concept of national security to oppress foreign companies following the blacklisting report. ** Victor Huang, head of investment strategy at Guotai Junan International in Hong Kong, said the report had prompted a sell-off, but that valuations were already stretched. ** He said global institutional investors were also adopting more conservative stances ahead of U.S. elections in November to guard against volatility after booking strong profits this year, while an elusive U.S. stimulus package meant a dearth of excess liquidity to boost valuations further. ** U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Wednesday that a coronavirus economic relief package would be hard to reach before the Nov. 3 elections. ** The Hang Seng tech sub-index dropped 3.57%, with index heavyweight Tencent Holdings losing 3.75%. ** A financials sub-index also dropped 1.86% after the U.S. State Department on Wednesday warned international financial institutions doing business with individuals deemed responsible for China's crackdown in Hong Kong that they could soon face tough sanctions. ** In China, soft September inflation data underscored the challenges still faced by China's economy. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


Financials
Sales 2020 479 B 71 166 M 71 166 M
Net income 2020 120 B 17 900 M 17 900 M
Net cash 2020 78 928 M 11 734 M 11 734 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,8x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 4 727 B 704 B 703 B
EV / Sales 2020 9,71x
EV / Sales 2021 7,81x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED48.30%704 021
NETFLIX, INC.67.34%238 065
PROSUS N.V.17.09%156 392
NASPERS LIMITED34.67%80 004
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.06%63 550
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.72.26%47 104
