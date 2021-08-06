Log in
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Tencent : Beijing prosecutors file lawsuit against Tencent over WeChat's "youth mode"

08/06/2021
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing prosecutors have filed a civil public interest lawsuit against a Tencent subsidiary, saying that the "youth mode" on the company's popular social messaging app WeChat does not comply with China's underage law.

The lawsuit was filed by Beijing's Haidian District People's Procuratorate, according to a website run by China's top prosecutor.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh in Beijing, and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 588 B 90 933 M 90 933 M
Net income 2021 148 B 22 950 M 22 950 M
Net cash 2021 137 B 21 203 M 21 203 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 3 601 B 557 B 557 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,89x
EV / Sales 2022 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 364,74 CNY
Average target price 604,18 CNY
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.16%537 308
NETFLIX, INC.-4.32%232 314
PROSUS N.V.-18.87%137 208
AIRBNB, INC.2.40%91 443
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.55%80 885
NASPERS LIMITED-12.65%75 639