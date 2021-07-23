Tencent : Beijing tutoring crackdown slams U.S.-listed Chinese stocks

July 23 (Reuters) - Fears of increased of regulation from
Beijing crushed U.S.-listed Chinese stocks on Friday following a
Chinese government crackdown on private educators.
U.S. shares of TAL Education Group and New Oriental
Education & Technology Group Inc , which
provide tutoring and test preparation services in China, each
dropped more than 50% after news that the government is barring
tutoring for profit in core school subjects to ease financial
pressures on families that have contributed to low birth rates.
Heavyweight Chinese internet stocks also deepened a recent
selloff as the move by China added to concerns about increased
regulation of Chinese companies listed on Wall Street. Alibaba
and Baidu both lost 4% and Didi Global
tumbled 20%.
A broad crackdown on China's massive internet sector has
already rattled investors. Beijing launched a data-related
cybersecurity investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global
Inc just two days after it raised $4.4 billion in a New
York initial public offering. Didi has fallen over 40% from its
June 30 IPO price, while Baidu has tumbled 50% from its February
record high and Alibaba is down 35% since October.
"A lot of the fast-money types had recently been trying to
catch a falling knife, and some of these stocks started to look
OK. But today looks like a complete capitulation, where guys
can’t stomach the pain of regulatory uncertainty. People have
just given up," said Joel Kulina, a senior trader at Wedbush
Securities who specializes in technology stocks.
The policy change threatens to decimate China's $120 billion
private tutoring industry and imperils the listing ambitions of
numerous venture capital-backed education firms, including
Alibaba-backed Zuoyebang, and online education platforms
Yuanfudao and Classin, both backed by Tencent.
The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF sank about
9%, leaving it down almost 30% year-to-date.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.
Editing by Matthew Lewis)