Tencent Holdings Limited    700

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : ByteDance rival Kuaishou aims to raise up to $5 billion in Hong Kong IPO - sources

09/17/2020 | 12:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A screen showing footage of a military parade is seen at a booth of Chinese video-streaming startup Kuaishou at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services

Chinese online short video start-up Kuaishou aims to raise up to $5 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) as early as January, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, for the city's latest multibillion-dollar tech float.

The nine-year-old company, backed by social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, is targeting a valuation of over $50 billion, said the people, requesting anonymity due to confidentiality constraints.

The plans come as rival ByteDance - operator of Douyin and overseas counterpart TikTok - has become a target of U.S. government concerns over data security.

Kuaishou has hired Bank of America, China Renaissance and Morgan Stanley to work on the IPO and is looking to file for the float as soon as the end of October, the people said.

The company and banks did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Kane Wu; Additional reporting by Yingzhi Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Financials
Sales 2020 479 B 70 733 M 70 733 M
Net income 2020 120 B 17 700 M 17 700 M
Net cash 2020 88 141 M 13 023 M 13 023 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,3x
Yield 2020 0,27%
Capitalization 4 430 B 656 B 655 B
EV / Sales 2020 9,07x
EV / Sales 2021 7,30x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 527,53 CNY
Last Close Price 465,74 CNY
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED42.31%656 002
NETFLIX, INC.49.54%218 739
PROSUS N.V.22.89%158 052
NASPERS LIMITED28.99%77 363
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.63%65 671
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.57.04%44 569
