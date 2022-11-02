Tencent, China Unicom get approval for joint venture

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings
and state-owned telecommunications company China Unicom
have received regulatory approval to set up a
joint-venture company, a public document showed on Wednesday.
The State Administration for Market Regulation approved the
application, based on a list it published on its website.
The regulator first disclosed details of the as yet unnamed
company in September, when it published a document describing it
as an entity focused three areas: internet data centres, content
delivery networks and edge computing, which is the use of
augmented reality and machine learning to analyse bulk data.
The documents did not say why the companies had decided to
set up the venture.
Unicom Innovation Venture Capital, a subsidary of China
Unicom, will control 48% of the new company while the Shenzhen
Tencent Industry Venture Capital, a subsidary of Tencent, will
control 42%, based on the document published in September. The
additional 10% will go to the company's employees, this document
said.
China Unicom shares surged 10% in Shanghai late on
Wednesday, prompting a temporary trading suspension. Trading in
its Hong Kong-listed shares had ended before the news
emerged as the stock market there closed early due to a typhoon.
Tencent's shares rose 1.4% in Hong Kong in afternoon
trading.
Chinese media has earlier described the venture as a "mixed
ownership reform" company.
Tencent and China Unicom declined to provide immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Jane
Merriman)