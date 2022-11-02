Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Tencent Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-02 am EDT
230.60 HKD   +1.41%
05:57aTencent, China Unicom get approval for joint venture
RE
04:13aChina Unicom Parent Shares Soar After Tencent Partnership Gets Approval
DJ
03:07aTencent and China Unicom gain approval to set up 'mixed ownership' company
RE
Tencent, China Unicom get approval for joint venture

11/02/2022 | 05:57am EDT
HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings and state-owned telecommunications company China Unicom have received regulatory approval to set up a joint-venture company, a public document showed on Wednesday.

The State Administration for Market Regulation approved the application, based on a list it published on its website.

The regulator first disclosed details of the as yet unnamed company in September, when it published a document describing it as an entity focused three areas: internet data centres, content delivery networks and edge computing, which is the use of augmented reality and machine learning to analyse bulk data.

The documents did not say why the companies had decided to set up the venture.

Unicom Innovation Venture Capital, a subsidary of China Unicom, will control 48% of the new company while the Shenzhen Tencent Industry Venture Capital, a subsidary of Tencent, will control 42%, based on the document published in September. The additional 10% will go to the company's employees, this document said.

China Unicom shares surged 10% in Shanghai late on Wednesday, prompting a temporary trading suspension. Trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares had ended before the news emerged as the stock market there closed early due to a typhoon.

Tencent's shares rose 1.4% in Hong Kong in afternoon trading.

Chinese media has earlier described the venture as a "mixed ownership reform" company.

Tencent and China Unicom declined to provide immediate comment. (Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LIMITED 1.20% 3.38 Delayed Quote.-14.36%
CHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 1.49% 3.41 End-of-day quote.-13.23%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.41% 230.6 Delayed Quote.-50.22%
Financials
Sales 2022 564 B 77 556 M 77 556 M
Net income 2022 98 083 M 13 485 M 13 485 M
Net cash 2022 59 996 M 8 249 M 8 249 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 0,47%
Capitalization 1 985 B 273 B 273 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 110 715
Free-Float 63,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-50.22%272 897
NETFLIX, INC.-52.40%127 610
AIRBNB, INC.-34.50%69 737
PROSUS N.V.-34.53%64 307
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.05%58 903
COSTAR GROUP, INC.2.73%33 019