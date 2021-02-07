Tencent : China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China's market regulator released
new anti-monopoly guidelines on Sunday that target internet
platforms, tightening existing restrictions faced by the
country's tech giants.
The new rules formalise an earlier anti-monopoly draft law
released in November, and clarify a series of monopolistic
practices that regulators plan to crack down on.
The guidelines are expected to put new pressure on the
country's leading internet services, including e-commerce sites
such as Alibaba Group's Taobao and Tmall marketplaces
or JD.com. They will also cover payment services like
Ant Group's Alipay or Tencent Holding's WeChat Pay.
The rules, issued by the State Administration for Market
Regulation (SAMR) on its website, bar companies from a range of
behaviour, including forcing merchants to choose between the
country's top internet players, a long-time practice in the
market.
SAMR said the latest guidelines would "stop monopolistic
behaviours in the platform economy and protect fair competition
in the market."
The notice also said it will stop companies from price
fixing, restricting technologies and using data and algorithms
to manipulate the market.
In a Q&A accompanying the notice, SAMR said reports of
internet-related anti-monopoly behaviour had been increasing,
and that it was facing challenges regulating the industry.
"The behaviour is more concealed, the use of data,
algorithms, platform rules and so on make it more difficult to
discover and determine what are monopoly agreements," it said.
China has in recent months started to tighten scrutiny of
its tech giants, reversing a once laissez-faire approach.
In December, regulators launched an antitrust investigation
into Alibaba Group following the dramatic suspension of the $37
billion initial public offering plan of its payment affiliate,
Ant Group.
At the time, regulators warned the company over practices
including forcing merchants to sign exclusive cooperation pacts
at the expense of other internet platforms.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell in Beijing and Brenda Goh in
Shanghai; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Susan Fenton)