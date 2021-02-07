Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants

02/07/2021 | 06:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China's market regulator released new anti-monopoly guidelines on Sunday that target internet platforms, tightening existing restrictions faced by the country's tech giants.

The new rules formalise an earlier anti-monopoly draft law released in November, and clarify a series of monopolistic practices that regulators plan to crack down on.

The guidelines are expected to put new pressure on the country's leading internet services, including e-commerce sites such as Alibaba Group's Taobao and Tmall marketplaces or JD.com. They will also cover payment services like Ant Group's Alipay or Tencent Holding's WeChat Pay.

The rules, issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on its website, bar companies from a range of behaviour, including forcing merchants to choose between the country's top internet players, a long-time practice in the market.

SAMR said the latest guidelines would "stop monopolistic behaviours in the platform economy and protect fair competition in the market."

The notice also said it will stop companies from price fixing, restricting technologies and using data and algorithms to manipulate the market.

In a Q&A accompanying the notice, SAMR said reports of internet-related anti-monopoly behaviour had been increasing, and that it was facing challenges regulating the industry.

"The behaviour is more concealed, the use of data, algorithms, platform rules and so on make it more difficult to discover and determine what are monopoly agreements," it said.

China has in recent months started to tighten scrutiny of its tech giants, reversing a once laissez-faire approach.

In December, regulators launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba Group following the dramatic suspension of the $37 billion initial public offering plan of its payment affiliate, Ant Group.

At the time, regulators warned the company over practices including forcing merchants to sign exclusive cooperation pacts at the expense of other internet platforms.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.48% 265.67 Delayed Quote.14.15%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.34% 733 End-of-day quote.29.96%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:54aTENCENT : China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants
RE
12:48aTENCENT : China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants
RE
02/05GameStop shares halt slide after Robinhood lifts trading curbs
RE
02/05UPDATE : China's Aurora Mobile Shares Soar on Partnership With Tencent-Backed Ti..
MT
02/05US Stocks Steady Amid `Noisy' January Jobs Report
MT
02/05MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Steady Midday Amid `Noisy' January Jobs Report
MT
02/04TENCENT : backed Kuaishou more than doubles in Hong Kong debut after $5.4 billio..
RE
02/04Tencent Music Picks Banks for $5 Billion Hong Kong Listing, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
02/04Chinese Video IPO Goes Viral With Investors -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/04TENCENT : Investors flock to $5 billion Alibaba bond deal, shrug off regulatory ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 74 315 M 74 315 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 806 M 19 806 M
Net cash 2020 70 897 M 10 964 M 10 964 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,2x
Yield 2020 0,22%
Capitalization 5 822 B 900 B 900 B
EV / Sales 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales 2021 9,54x
Nbr of Employees 77 592
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 610,53 CNY
Last Close Price 611,38 CNY
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED29.96%900 449
NETFLIX, INC.1.86%243 942
PROSUS N.V.13.23%194 716
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.86%103 322
NASPERS LIMITED18.18%101 253
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-1.24%59 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ