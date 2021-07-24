Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : China regulator bars Tencent from exclusive rights in online music

07/24/2021 | 01:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Tencent logo is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's market regulator on Saturday said it would bar Tencent Holdings Ltd from exclusive music copyright agreements and fined the company for unfair market practices in the online music market after its acquisition of China Music Corporation.

The Chinese government has been stepping up antitrust actions in recent months against the country's large tech companies, including a record $2.75 billion fine on e-commerce giant Alibaba for engaging in anti-competitive behaviour.

Tencent and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, the unit created from the acquisition, said they would abide by the decision and comply with all regulatory requirements.

The State Administration Of Market Regulation (SAMR) said it had investigated Tencent's activities in the online music broadcasting platform market in China, in which music copyright is the core asset, in a notice posted on its official website.

Reuters reported in mid-July that the antitrust regulator would order Tencent's music streaming arm to give up exclusive rights to music labels that it has used to compete with smaller rivals, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Tencent held more than 80% of exclusive music library resources after its acquisitions, the regulator said, increasing its leverage over upstream copyright parties and allowing it to restrict new entrants, the regulator said.

SAMR said Tencent and its affiliated companies must not engage in exclusive copyright agreements with upstream owners of such rights, while existing agreements must be terminated within 30 days of the regulatory notice.

The regulator also ordered Tencent to pay a fine of 500,000 yuan ($77,150).

Earlier this month, the regulator said it would block Tencent's plan to merge the country's top two videogame streaming sites, Huya and DouYu , on antitrust grounds.

($1 = 6.4808 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Engen Tham and Zoey Zhang in Shanghai; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:30aTENCENT : China regulator bars Tencent from exclusive rights in online music
RE
07/23TENCENT : China's Tencent ordered to end exclusive music contracts
AQ
07/23Beijing tutoring crackdown slams U.S.-listed Chinese stocks
RE
07/23China bars for-profit tutoring in core school subjects -document
RE
07/23China's central bank requires non-bank payment firms to report overseas IPOs
RE
07/23TENCENT : Digger trucks drafted in to rescue people stranded in China floods
RE
07/22MARKET CHATTER : iQiyi Wins Rights to Air English Premier League in China
MT
07/22TENCENT : Buys Controlling Stake in Swedish Game Developer Stunlock
MT
07/22MARKET CHATTER : China Mulls Punishments For Didi Including Fine, Forced Delisti..
MT
07/22China weighs serious penalties for Didi after market debut - Bloomberg News
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 588 B 90 801 M 90 801 M
Net income 2021 148 B 22 889 M 22 889 M
Net cash 2021 105 B 16 153 M 16 153 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 4 214 B 650 B 650 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,98x
EV / Sales 2022 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 442,95 CNY
Average target price 615,18 CNY
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.85%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-4.68%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-9.50%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.94%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.-5.50%91 048
NASPERS LIMITED-1.95%85 135