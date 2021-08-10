Tencent : China shares fall on cenbank's prudent policy assurance; HK gains

Aug 10 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Tuesday, after the
central bank vowed to maintain a prudent monetary policy,
denting hopes for policy easing to bolster a slowing economy.
** Hong Kong stocks rose, aided by a rebound in tech shares.
** The CSI300 index fell 0.5% to 4,961.78 at the end
of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.1% to 3,489.74.
** The Hang Seng index added 0.3% to 26,359.72, while the
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.8% to
9,386.28.
** China's central bank said on Monday it would maintain the
stability of monetary policy and would avoid a 'flood-like'
stimulus .
** The wording disillusioned some investors who had hoped for
more aggressive easing. On Monday, Wall Street banks including
JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley cut their China growth forecasts
after export growth slowed unexpectedly in July.
** Fresh COVID-19 cases in China also curbed risk appetite. The
country reported 143 new cases on the mainland for Aug. 9, up
from 125 cases a day earlier.
** China's chipmakers and real estate companies led the decline.
The semiconductor sub index fell 2.33% while the
real estate sub index finished down 1.89%.
** The defence subindex < .CSI399973> jumped 5.37%.
** In Hong Kong, technology shares led the gains, with the Hang
Seng TECH Index moving up 1.37%.
** China's food delivery giant Meituan surged 6.35%,
extending its strong rebound recently, as investors snapped up
its shares battered by China's crackdown. Index heavyweight
Tencent Holdings jumped 4.38%.
