    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Tencent : China shares fall on cenbank's prudent policy assurance; HK gains

08/10/2021 | 12:52am EDT
Aug 10 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Tuesday, after the central bank vowed to maintain a prudent monetary policy, denting hopes for policy easing to bolster a slowing economy.

** Hong Kong stocks rose, aided by a rebound in tech shares.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.5% to 4,961.78 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,489.74.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.3% to 26,359.72, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.8% to 9,386.28.

** China's central bank said on Monday it would maintain the stability of monetary policy and would avoid a 'flood-like' stimulus .

** The wording disillusioned some investors who had hoped for more aggressive easing. On Monday, Wall Street banks including JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley cut their China growth forecasts after export growth slowed unexpectedly in July.

** Fresh COVID-19 cases in China also curbed risk appetite. The country reported 143 new cases on the mainland for Aug. 9, up from 125 cases a day earlier.

** China's chipmakers and real estate companies led the decline. The semiconductor sub index fell 2.33% while the real estate sub index finished down 1.89%.

** The defence subindex < .CSI399973> jumped 5.37%.

** In Hong Kong, technology shares led the gains, with the Hang Seng TECH Index moving up 1.37%. ** China's food delivery giant Meituan surged 6.35%, extending its strong rebound recently, as investors snapped up its shares battered by China's crackdown. Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings jumped 4.38%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEITUAN 3.09% 220.4 End-of-day quote.-25.19%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.76% 461.6 End-of-day quote.-18.16%
Financials
Sales 2021 588 B 90 786 M 90 786 M
Net income 2021 148 B 22 913 M 22 913 M
Net cash 2021 129 B 19 878 M 19 878 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 3 661 B 565 B 565 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,01x
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.16%564 700
NETFLIX, INC.-3.73%230 393
PROSUS N.V.-15.23%137 330
AIRBNB, INC.1.80%91 242
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%83 439
NASPERS LIMITED-11.40%75 247