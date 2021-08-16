Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : China shares rise on hopes for more policy support; Hong Kong down

08/16/2021 | 12:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* SSEC 0.37%, CSI300 0.23%, HSI -0.74%

* July China factory output, retail sales data miss expectations

* Hong Kong's Hang Seng falls as tech firms resume slide

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China shares edged higher on Monday, led by financial firms, after disappointing economic data lifted expectations of more policy support to bolster a wobbly recovery, while weakness in tech shares weighed on Hong Kong's benchmark index.

** China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs the economic recovery is losing momentum. ** At the same time, China's central bank injected 600 billion yuan ($92.63 billion) in medium-term loans into the financial system on Monday, more than expected, in what many market participants interpreted as an effort to prop up the economy. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.37% at 3,529.14 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.23%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.71%, the consumer staples sector up 0.29%, the real estate index up 1.44% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.16%. ** But in Hong Kong, Chinese H-shares listed fell 1.06% to 9,277.96, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.74% at 26,195.41. ** Tencent Holdings dropped 3.19% as investor sentiment around Chinese tech firms took another hit following a state media commentary on the weekend calling for stronger vetting of online games and "zero tolerance" toward those that distort history. ** Other tech shares also dropped, with Meituan falling 5.23% and Alibaba Group Holding slipping 1.85%. The Hang Seng Tech index fell 2.39%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.14%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.73% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.39%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.51% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 1.79%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4772 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.4767. ($1 = 6.4771 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEITUAN -1.35% 233.4 End-of-day quote.-20.77%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.45% 470.2 End-of-day quote.-16.63%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:56aTENCENT : China shares rise on hopes for more policy support; Hong Kong down
RE
08/15Chinese State Broadcaster Calls For 'Zero Tolerance' on Online Games That Dis..
MT
08/15Tencent, SoftBank Lead $350 Million Funding Round For Argentine Fintech Firm ..
MT
08/14EQS-NEWS : Sheng Ye Capital and Tencent Co-lead Strategic Investment in Mengchen..
DJ
08/13TENCENT : China should root out online games that distort history - China Nation..
RE
08/13Tencent, SoftBank-led funding pushes Argentina's Uala to $2.45 bln valuation
RE
08/13S.African rand firms as tepid U.S. consumer sentiment dents dollar
RE
08/13XIAOMI : Asia tech rout drags stocks lower on pandemic, crackdown worries
RE
08/13Hong Kong shares fall as tech stocks weigh; post weekly gain
RE
08/13MIRRIAD ADVERTISING (MIRI) : Ad industry game changer
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 587 B 90 676 M 90 676 M
Net income 2021 148 B 22 852 M 22 852 M
Net cash 2021 129 B 19 880 M 19 880 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 3 725 B 575 B 575 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,12x
EV / Sales 2022 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 391,30 CNY
Average target price 598,71 CNY
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.63%575 054
NETFLIX, INC.-4.59%228 344
PROSUS N.V.-14.06%144 844
AIRBNB, INC.4.06%94 626
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%79 557
NASPERS LIMITED-7.03%78 623