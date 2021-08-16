Tencent : China shares rise on hopes for more policy support; Hong Kong down

* SSEC 0.37%, CSI300 0.23%, HSI -0.74%
* July China factory output, retail sales data miss
expectations
* Hong Kong's Hang Seng falls as tech firms resume slide
SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China shares edged higher on
Monday, led by financial firms, after disappointing economic
data lifted expectations of more policy support to bolster a
wobbly recovery, while weakness in tech shares weighed on Hong
Kong's benchmark index.
** China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply
and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and
floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs the
economic recovery is losing momentum.
** At the same time, China's central bank injected 600 billion
yuan ($92.63 billion) in medium-term loans into the financial
system on Monday, more than expected, in what many market
participants interpreted as an effort to prop up the economy.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was
up 0.37% at 3,529.14 points.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.23%, with
its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.71%, the
consumer staples sector up 0.29%, the real estate
index up 1.44% and the healthcare sub-index
up 0.16%.
** But in Hong Kong, Chinese H-shares listed fell 1.06%
to 9,277.96, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.74% at
26,195.41.
** Tencent Holdings dropped 3.19% as investor
sentiment around Chinese tech firms took another hit following a
state media commentary on the weekend calling for stronger
vetting of online games and "zero tolerance" toward those that
distort history.
** Other tech shares also dropped, with Meituan
falling 5.23% and Alibaba Group Holding slipping
1.85%. The Hang Seng Tech index fell 2.39%.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.14%, the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by
0.73% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up
0.39%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.51% while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 1.79%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.4772 per U.S. dollar,
0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.4767.
($1 = 6.4771 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Krishna Chandra
Eluri)