    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Tencent : China shares rise on tech sector bounce; Hong Kong gains

08/04/2021 | 12:41am EDT
* SSEC 0.56%, CSI300 0.54%, HSI 1.57%

* Communist Party paper calls for better online protections for minors

* Private survey shows faster-growing service sector

* COVID case surge darkens outlook

SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A bounce in tech shares helped to lift China's main stock indexes higher on Wednesday, a day after concerns over tightening oversight of online games wiped nearly $60 billion off the market capitalisation of Chinese tech giant Tencent.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.56% at 3,467.30. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.54%, with the CSI Info Tech index gaining 1.03%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.9% to 9,497.86, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.57% at 26,605.79. ** Tencent Holdings Ltd bounced 4.3% higher on Tuesday, even as an opinion article in the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily newspaper said on Wednesday that China should better protect minors from the dangers of the internet. ** Tencent said on Tuesday it would further curb minors' access to its flagship video game after a state nmedia article that described online games as "spiritual opium" sparked a more than 6% slump in the company's shares. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech index rose 2.76% and the IT sector rose 3%. ** Providing some support for market sentiment, a private survey showed that growth in China's services sector accelerated in July, helped by a recovery in consumption. ** But a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases remains a threat to the growth outlook. China reported 96 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Aug. 3. Most cases were transmitted locally. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.93%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.3% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.86%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.08% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.27%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4605 per U.S. dollar, 0.15% firmer than the previous close of 6.47. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 588 B 91 087 M 91 087 M
Net income 2021 149 B 22 989 M 22 989 M
Net cash 2021 117 B 18 067 M 18 067 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 3 532 B 546 B 547 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,80x
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 371,07 CNY
Average target price 606,69 CNY
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.92%545 797
NETFLIX, INC.-4.73%228 003
PROSUS N.V.-20.08%145 723
AIRBNB, INC.-0.78%88 505
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%81 673
NASPERS LIMITED-13.83%80 001