Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : China should root out online games that distort history - China National Radio

08/13/2021 | 11:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese regulators should strengthen the vetting of online games and have "zero tolerance" toward those that distort history, state broadcaster China National Radio (CNR) said in commentary on its website.

The remarks - the latest in a series of critical articles in Chinese state media - are likely to exacerbate fears that the video game industry will be next in line to face regulatory action from domestic authorities.

One article https://www.reuters.com/technology/tencent-falls-after-china-media-calls-online-gaming-spiritual-opium-2021-08-03 which went viral this month called online games "spiritual opium", adding that children were becoming addicted and urging greater curbs. It sent shares in Tencent Holdings Ltd and other video game companies skidding.

Tencent soon after announced it was introducing new limits on kids' time spent on "Honor of Kings", its most popular game.

A separate article said tax breaks for the industry should be scrapped.

CNR said games that distort history could misguide young people and cited one example of a game in which Yue Fei, a Chinese general and national hero in the Song Dynasty, was depicted as a capitulator.

Chinese regulators have clamped down on a range of sectors from property to tech to private tutoring, tearing into regulatory norms to promote socialist values and rein in what critics have called reckless capitalist expansion.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
08/13TENCENT : China should root out online games that distort history - China Nation..
RE
08/13Tencent, SoftBank-led funding pushes Argentina's Uala to $2.45 bln valuation
RE
08/13S.African rand firms as tepid U.S. consumer sentiment dents dollar
RE
08/13XIAOMI : Asia tech rout drags stocks lower on pandemic, crackdown worries
RE
08/13Hong Kong shares fall as tech stocks weigh; post weekly gain
RE
08/13MIRRIAD ADVERTISING (MIRI) : Ad industry game changer
DJ
08/13China shares fall as chipmakers retreat; tech stocks weigh on HK
RE
08/12MARKET CHATTER : Tencent-Backed Tim Hortons China Nears $1.8 Billion SPAC Merger..
MT
08/12SHENG YE CAPITAL : Invests Over $3 Million in Beijing Mengcheng Technology
MT
08/12MARKET CHATTER : NetEase Aims to Generate 50% of Revenue Overseas From 10%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 587 B 90 686 M 90 686 M
Net income 2021 148 B 22 854 M 22 854 M
Net cash 2021 129 B 19 882 M 19 882 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 3 725 B 575 B 575 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,12x
EV / Sales 2022 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 391,30 CNY
Average target price 598,71 CNY
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.63%575 054
NETFLIX, INC.-4.59%226 043
PROSUS N.V.-14.06%148 582
AIRBNB, INC.4.06%91 948
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%80 518
NASPERS LIMITED-7.03%79 035