Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 10/15
495.6 HKD   +2.57%
06:27aTENCENT : China to keep up scrutiny of internet sector - Xinhua
RE
10/15Today on Wall Street: Optimism returns
10/15Price of Lithium for EV Batteries More Than Quadruple to Record High in China
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : China to keep up scrutiny of internet sector - Xinhua

10/17/2021 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China will continue its scrutiny of the internet sector, rooting out practices including the blocking of site links by rival platforms and ensuring smaller players have room to develop, its industry minister said in an interview published on Sunday.

China has been engaged this year in a sweeping campaign across regulators to rein in its massive and free-wheeling online economy, led by giants Alibaba Group Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd and others.

In July, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology launched a six-month regulatory campaign aimed at tackling issues including disrupting market order, infringing on the rights of users, compromising data security and bombarding users with pop-up windows that could not be closed.

"Currently, corporates have increased their awareness of compliance, and some outstanding problems have been solved preliminarily," Xiao Yaqing, China's industry and information minister, told the official Xinhua news agency.

He said that the blocking of rivals' links had been resolved, while uncloseable pop-ups had mostly been eliminated.

Xiao said the ministry will work with other government departments and the industry to ensure more space for the development of small- and medium-sized firms in the sector. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:27aTENCENT : China to keep up scrutiny of internet sector - Xinhua
RE
10/15Today on Wall Street: Optimism returns
10/15Price of Lithium for EV Batteries More Than Quadruple to Record High in China
MT
10/14Chinese tech workers disclose working hours in criticism of '996'
RE
10/13Honda to Debut New EV Brand in China in 2021 With Dongfeng, GAC
MT
10/13China’s NEV Sales Seen Hitting 3 Million in 2021
MT
10/13EXCLUSIVE : China readies plan to elevate status of antitrust unit - sources
RE
10/13MEITUAN : China readies plan to elevate status of antitrust unit - sources
RE
10/13China’s NEV Sales Soar 150% in September Despite Chip Shortage
MT
10/12China launches new round of graft busting in finance sector
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 577 B 89 696 M 89 696 M
Net income 2021 150 B 23 249 M 23 249 M
Net cash 2021 137 B 21 272 M 21 272 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 3 905 B 607 B 607 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,53x
EV / Sales 2022 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 94 182
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 410,04 CNY
Average target price 533,41 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.13%606 847
NETFLIX, INC.16.19%278 079
PROSUS N.V.-16.12%272 798
AIRBNB, INC.15.25%104 797
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.18%92 031
DOORDASH, INC.49.96%72 342