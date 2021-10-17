Tencent : China to keep up scrutiny of internet sector - Xinhua

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China will continue its scrutiny
of the internet sector, rooting out practices including the
blocking of site links by rival platforms and ensuring smaller
players have room to develop, its industry minister said in an
interview published on Sunday.
China has been engaged this year in a sweeping campaign
across regulators to rein in its massive and free-wheeling
online economy, led by giants Alibaba Group Ltd,
Tencent Holdings Ltd and others.
In July, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
launched a six-month regulatory campaign aimed at tackling
issues including disrupting market order, infringing on the
rights of users, compromising data security and bombarding users
with pop-up windows that could not be closed.
"Currently, corporates have increased their awareness of
compliance, and some outstanding problems have been solved
preliminarily," Xiao Yaqing, China's industry and information
minister, told the official Xinhua news agency.
He said that the blocking of rivals' links had been
resolved, while uncloseable pop-ups had mostly been eliminated.
Xiao said the ministry will work with other government
departments and the industry to ensure more space for the
development of small- and medium-sized firms in the sector.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Jan Harvey)