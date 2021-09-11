Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline - industry group

09/11/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese content platforms including Weibo and Tencent Video have agreed to enforce more self-discipline to help maintain a "clear" cyberspace environment, a government-affiliated industry association said on Saturday.

Chinese regulators last month cracked down https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crack-down-chaotic-online-fan-culture-2021-08-27 on what they call a "chaotic" celebrity fan culture after a series of scandals involving artists. The authorities barred platforms from publishing lists of popular celebrities and ordered fan groups to be regulated.

The China Association of Performing Arts (CAPA) said it met on Friday with platform representatives, who pledged to promote only "healthy" content with positive values, to refrain from using data and traffic as their main guide and to stop encouraging "false hype".

Fourteen platforms signed the pledge, CAPA said in a WeChat statement, including short video platform Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, both owned by ByteDance.

Weibo, Tencent and ByteDance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The platforms will strengthen their management of accounts and restrict those that spread baseless star gossip or stir up conflicts between fan groups, CAPA said. They will also encourage users to actively report illegal content.

"The participating platforms reached a consensus that in order to maintain a clean cyberspace environment and strengthen the construction of online cultural content, companies should carry out more proactive self discipline," it said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.08% 490 End-of-day quote.-13.12%
WEIBO CORPORATION -0.24% 53.54 Delayed Quote.30.62%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:32aTENCENT : Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline - industry group
RE
09/10South African rand firms up to two-month high level
RE
09/10NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Rise to End Choppy Week
DJ
09/10China tells delivery, ride-hailing firms to better protect workers
RE
09/10TENCENT : Hong Kong shares rise as Biden-Xi call boosts sentiment
RE
09/10China's Ximalaya to file for Hong Kong IPO next week -sources
RE
09/10ALIBABA : Earmarks $3.1 Billion of 'Common Prosperity' Fund For Zhejiang Provinc..
MT
09/10China stocks rise after Sino-U.S. 'candid' talks; Hong Kong gains
RE
09/09Tencent-Backed Nio Poised to Delay Hong Kong IPO to Late 2022
MT
09/09China Temporarily Slows New Online Game Approvals
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 579 B 89 915 M 89 915 M
Net income 2021 150 B 23 338 M 23 338 M
Net cash 2021 136 B 21 038 M 21 038 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 3 868 B 600 B 600 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,44x
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 94 182
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 405,98 CNY
Average target price 549,07 CNY
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.12%600 176
PROSUS N.V.-16.40%280 122
NETFLIX, INC.10.72%264 469
AIRBNB, INC.12.53%102 828
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.88%76 033
DOORDASH, INC.47.37%70 203