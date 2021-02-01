Log in
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

Tencent : Chinese copyright body raps Kuaishou for IP infringements ahead of stock market listing

02/01/2021 | 01:47am EST
(Reuters) - A Chinese copyright association has asked Kuaishou Technology to delete 10,000 videos it said infringes intellectual property rules, days before the online short-video firm is set to list its shares in Hong Kong this week.

The China Audio-Video Copyright Association (CAVCA), a non-profit government-backed organization, said in a statement it found more than 155 million videos on Kuaishou that uses music for which it has copyright oversight, without its permission.

The association said in the statement posted on its website on Monday it has provided the links to the first batch of 10,000 videos to Kuaishou and asked the company to delete them.

Kuaishou did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kuaishou, whose name means "fast hand" in Chinese, operates the eponymous app in China and its overseas versions Kwai and Zynn.

The Tencent Holdings-backed app is popular among grassroots users in rural China. The platform boasts 263 million daily active users and counts Taiwanese singer Jay Chou as an endorser.

Kuaishou raised $5.4 billion from its IPO last week, the top of the range, with offers from retail investors reaching a mammoth $162 billion, sources told Reuters. Kuaishou's shares start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

ByteDance's Douyin, a Chinese version of the company's hit video app TikTok, competes with Kuaishou in China.

CAVCA said in the statement it will continue to monitor any violations from short video platforms.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Brenda Goh; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 0.14% 7.01 End-of-day quote.-0.43%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.07% 681.5 End-of-day quote.20.83%
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 74 393 M 74 393 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 823 M 19 823 M
Net cash 2020 71 112 M 11 008 M 11 008 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,7x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 5 379 B 837 B 833 B
EV / Sales 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales 2021 8,79x
Nbr of Employees 77 592
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 606,27 CNY
Last Close Price 564,85 CNY
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED20.83%837 023
NETFLIX, INC.-1.54%235 793
PROSUS N.V.8.44%188 471
NASPERS LIMITED15.19%97 452
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.14%89 829
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.0.11%59 720
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ