Tencent : Digger trucks drafted in to rescue people stranded in China floods

ZHENGZHOU, China, July 23 (Reuters) - Workers driving
construction vehicles rescued stranded residents and delivered
food to those still trapped on Friday after days of torrential
rain swamped the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou.
As floodwaters began to recede, rescuers in the city of 12
million used digger trucks, inflatable boats and other makeshift
rafts to transport some residents to dry land and deliver
provisions to others in high-rise apartment blocks.
Zhengzhou, the capital city of populous Henan province, has
borne the brunt of extreme wet weather in central China this
week, receiving the equivalent of a year's worth of rain in just
a few days.
The resulting severe flooding killed 12 people who were
trapped in the city's subway system. It also downed power
supplies and stranded residents at home, in offices and on
public transportation.
Some of the rescuers are volunteers using makeshift water
craft, like the digger trucks deployed by local construction
companies.
One of the volunteers, Li Kui, 34, said the demand for basic
goods and foods was immense.
"We start our day at 8 a.m. and go on until 2 a.m. Besides
having lunch and using the bathroom, we just go up and down the
streets all day," Li said.
Asked if he was exhausted, Li said: "Yes, but compared to
the people trapped inside, they must be feeling worse."
In other areas of the city where the floodwaters had
subsided, municipal workers started the clean-up, sweeping away
tree branches and clearing up other debris like marooned
bicycles and scooters.
Tens of thousands of rescue workers, including the military,
have been deployed across Henan more broadly. The death toll for
the province from the flooding currently stands at 33. Eight
people remained missing as patchy mobile phone signal and power
blackouts in some areas hindered official tallying.
Rescue professionals from neighbouring provinces have been
called in, along with specialised vehicles to drain waterlogged
streets, intersections and underground road tunnels.
While the rains in Zhengzhou had eased to a light drizzle,
other parts of Henan were still forecast to receive heavy rain
on Friday, according to weather reports.
In Xinxiang, a city north of Zhengzhou, 29 of 30 reservoirs
were overflowing, a situation the local water conservancy bureau
described as "grim".
FAMILY RESCUES
For rescuers, the task was sometimes upsetting. Local media
reported that a three-to-four-old infant was pulled from a
collapsed home just outside Zhengzhou earlier this week, with
the body of the child's mother found a day later.
Zhou Xiaozhong, 33, a digger truck driver from nearby
Kaifeng city, picked up a mother and her two young children.
"She was crying," said Zhou, a father of three. "I too felt
like crying."
The devastation and loss of life has sparked public
criticism of the slow reaction of Zhengzhou's subway operator,
prompting the Chinese government to order local authorities to
immediately improve urban transit flood controls and emergency
responses.
The provincial weather bureau also came under fire for a
lack of warning, despite saying said it had issued a forecast
two days before the rains arrived.
A document created by an anonymous user on a Google
Docs-like platform owned by tech giant Tencent for
people to share real-time information on the flooding in Henan
had been accessed more than 6 million times by Friday.
(Reporting by Emily Chow in Zhengzhou, additional reporting by
Ryan Woo, Roxanne Liu and Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Jane
Wardell)