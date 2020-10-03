Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : E-commerce firm Shopee in Thai twitter storm for banning anti-government store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 07:41am EDT

E-commerce firm Shopee has reversed a ban on a store linked to a dissolved opposition party in Thailand, a spokeswoman said, after online criticism of its perceived pro-government stance.

#BanShopee became the third highest trending hashtag with over 57,000 uses on Saturday and many Twitter users saying they've deleted the app.

"Double standards @ShopeeTH," wrote Twitter user @chanson_2013. "You need to explain why you banned the stores of those advancing democracy but allow businesses who are pro government to sell on your platform."

Shopee, a unit of Tencent-backed Sea Ltd, is the latest business in Thailand to be targeted by pro-democracy campaigners for appearing to support the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

The campaign also comes a week ahead of the crucial online shopping event, 10.10.

"Our platform is neutral, and everything is up to company policy," a Shopee Thailand spokeswoman told Reuters, adding that its policies were applied equally to all sellers.

Companies in Thailand are finding it increasingly difficult to navigate political division. In August, after calls for a boycott, Burger King and others pulled advertisement off the Nation television, which activists branded as pro-government.

Shopee says Democstore had violated its terms several times before the ban for posting "politically sensitive" material.

Democstore is run by the Progressive Movement, a group founded by banned politicians from upstart opposition Future Forward party, which was dissolved in February.

"We were selling urban camping equipment for the protesters and we were banned," Progressive Movement spokeswoman Pannika Wanich told Reuters.

In September, ten thousand protesters joined an overnight demonstration calling for amendments to the constitution and reform of the monarchy.

DemocStore said it would continue selling t-shirts and mugs with the group's logo on the chat app, Line.

Anti-government memorabilia are fast becoming hot items online.

By Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINE CORPORATION 0.37% 5380 End-of-day quote.0.56%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.19% 511.5 End-of-day quote.36.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:41aTENCENT : E-commerce firm Shopee in Thai twitter storm for banning anti-governme..
RE
10/02U.S. appeals judge's ruling to block WeChat app store ban
RE
10/02TENCENT : Justice Department Appeals Injunction Against WeChat
DJ
10/02U.S. appeals judge's ruling to block WeChat app store ban
RE
09/30TENCENT : Sweden's MTG to merge e-sports arms ESL and DreamHack
RE
09/30ALIBABA GROUP : Cloud Computing Business to Turn Profitable in Fiscal 2021
DJ
09/30Alibaba cloud division to be profitable within FY2021 - CFO
RE
09/30China Evergrande rises 17.9% after deal with Hengda investors, unit applies l..
RE
09/29Argentina's Uala expands to Mexico as pandemic fuels need for digital payment..
RE
09/29Argentina's Uala expands to Mexico as pandemic fuels need for digital payment..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 479 B 70 506 M 70 506 M
Net income 2020 120 B 17 715 M 17 715 M
Net cash 2020 79 106 M 11 651 M 11 651 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 4 262 B 628 B 628 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,74x
EV / Sales 2021 7,02x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 525,57 CNY
Last Close Price 448,11 CNY
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED36.18%627 770
NETFLIX, INC.55.47%221 857
PROSUS N.V.17.09%150 935
NASPERS LIMITED30.96%78 063
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.83%66 109
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.60.67%45 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group