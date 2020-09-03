Tencent : Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug on Tencent's PUBG in China spat

(Repeats story published on Sept. 3 without any changes to
text)
NEW DELHI/CHENNAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - For tens of millions
of Indian gamers, Tencent's PlayerUnknown's
Battlegrounds (PUBG) videogame was a welcome distraction from
the coronavirus pandemic.
Then the Indian government said it was pulling the plug.
"When everything was under lockdown, PUBG's interactive
features gave me a semblance of real-world social interaction.
It was a stress-buster for me," said Mustafa Scentwala, 26, who
lives in India's financial hub, Mumbai, and played PUBG with
nine friends for hours each day.
PUBG, part of the "battle royale" genre in which a group of
players fight one another until only a single combatant is left
alive, became a casualty of geopolitics on Wednesday when the
Indian government said it was banning it, along with over a
hundred other Chinese apps, as tensions with Beijing
escalated.
India's technology ministry said the apps were a threat to
India's sovereignty and security.
In a statement on Thursday, Tencent said its apps complied
with India's data protection laws and that it would engage with
local authorities to clarify its policies.
The ban is the latest move against Chinese companies in
India amid a months-long standoff over a disputed border but the
timing and the target were particularly tough for young people.
They have been using the game to stay in touch with friends
while schools and colleges are shut to stop the spread of the
coronavirus.
PUBG's interactive features allow gamers to communicate with
one another using text and voice, and users say these make it a
unique mobile game in a country where millions of gamers cannot
afford expensive gaming consoles and broadband connections.
"The only thing that couldn't be locked down by corona was
PUBG," said Veera Raghavan, a gamer hailing from the southern
city of Chennai.
Tencent had launched a lighter version of the game, which
consumes less mobile data and runs smoothly on cheaper phones,
in a bid to woo even more Indian players who would potentially
spend on the app in the future.
Some PUBG players in India have spent thousands of rupees to
buy so-called Royal Passes, a way to earn quick rewards and have
access to special missions in the game. Some took to Twitter to
appeal the ban making #PUBG a top trend across India this week.
India is PUBG's biggest market by users, and according to
analytics firm SensorTower, accounts for 29% of the apps total
downloads.
The ban is another blow for Tencent whose WeChat app was
also outlawed by New Delhi in June, following a border skirmish
that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. Tencent's other flagship game
- Arena of Valor - is now also banned in India.
Still, SensorTower says PUBG's revenue hit will be marginal
as India only contributed about 2.5% of its lifetime revenue.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Sudarshan Varadhan;
Additional reporing by Pei Li in Hong Kong, and Sachin Ravikumar
and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Euan Rocha
and Carmel Crimmins)