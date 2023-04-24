Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:06 2023-04-24 am EDT
345.00 HKD   -1.20%
09:47aTencent : Games Showcases the Latest Art and Technologies of Video Games at Game Developers Conference 2023
PU
04/23China’s Online Retail Sales Rise 8.6% in Q1
MT
04/21Tencent : Singapore Tourism Board, Weixin Pay ink 3-year strategic partnership
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : Games Showcases the Latest Art and Technologies of Video Games at Game Developers Conference 2023

04/24/2023 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tencent Games, the world's leading game development, publishing and operation platform, showcased its latest game development technology and art capabilities at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2023 from March 20 to March 24, 2023.It featured 18 sessions from nearly 30 game development experts, which attracted over 1500 attendees. Tencent Games shared its expertise in topics such as cloud-based game development, next-gen mobile game development, game development efficiency management, machine learning-based large-scale and cinematic rendering, and more.

Yiming Sun, Producer of Arena Breakout, Morefun Studios, Tencent Games.

The sessions were presented by some of the prominent experts in the industry, including Yingpeng Zhang, Technical Expert from Tencent Games Common R&D and Operation System (CROS), who presented "Building A Digital Great Wall with A New Game Engine," showcasing the Digital Great Wall cloud-based mini game, with a large-scale and high-definition natural environment. Additionally, Ryan Su, Senior SRE Manager of Tencent Games, presented "Cloudflow Pipeline: A Catalyst for the Improvement of R&D Efficiency," which showcased a one-stop solution for improving game development efficiency.

Yingpeng Zhang, Technical Expert, CROS, Tencent Games.

Other sessions included "Arena Breakout: Creating A Next-gen FPS Game on Mobile" by Yiming Sun, Producer of Arena Breakout from Morefun Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, which explored Integrated solutions for creating next-generation fps gaming experiences on mobile. "Sound Design for Honor of Kings" by Hongfei Zhao from TiMi Studio Group, which discussed the challenges of sound design for ongoing, multiple-player games. Honor of Kings also received Best Main Theme and Best Audio for Casual or Social Game from Game Audio Network Guild Awards.

Hongfei Zhao, Deputy Director, TiMi Audio Lab, TiMi Studio Group, Tencent Games.

Tencent Games also hosted a booth for attendees to experience the Digital Great Wall cloud game and game development tools such as Anti-Cheating Expert, digital content creation tool Artigician and game AI tool Game AIR, which provided more possibilities of game development technology.

Tencent Games booth at GDC 2023 EXPO.

GDC is an annual event where game developers, publishers, and other industry professionals come together to share their knowledge, showcase their latest games and technology. The event features a variety of sessions, workshops, and exhibits on topics such as game design, programming, audio, art, and business. GDC is considered one of the largest and most important annual events in the gaming industry.

Please visit GDC VAULT to watch all the sessions from Tencent Games at GDC 2023:

1. Tencent Games Developer Summit: Building A Digital Great Wall with A New Game Engine

2. Tencent Games Developer Summit: Cloudflow Pipeline: A Catalyst for the Improvement of R&D Efficiency

3. Tencent Games Developer Summit: Arena Breakout: Creating a Next-gen FPS Game on Mobile

4. Tencent Games Developer Summit: TiMi Audio Lab: Sound Design for Honor of Kings

5. BroadLeaf: Real-Time Cinematic Rendering of Large-Scale Forests

6. Machine Learning Summit: Differentiable Rendering for Scalable Asset Pipeline in 'Honor of Kings'

7. Machine Learning Summit: Advanced Heightmap Compression Using Deep Learning in 'Dune: Awakening'

8. Practical High-Performance Rendering On Mobile Platforms

9. Thousands of Soldiers Battle on One Mobile Screen: Applications of Unity's DOTS in 'Return to Empire'

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tencent Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 13:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:47aTencent : Games Showcases the Latest Art and Technologies of Video Games at Game Developer..
PU
04/23China’s Online Retail Sales Rise 8.6% in Q1
MT
04/21Tencent : Singapore Tourism Board, Weixin Pay ink 3-year strategic partnership
PU
04/21Asian Equities Poised to Close Week Over 2% Lower in Friday Trading
MT
04/20Tencent Investment Arm to Offload Stake in Kuaishou Technology
MT
04/20Hong Kong Stocks Finish in Positive Territory; Kuaishou Slides 5%
MT
04/18Huayi Tencent Entertainment Dilutes Ownership in Pharmaceutical Platform
MT
04/17Tencent says its self-developed video transcoding chip enters mass production
RE
04/16Tencent Launches New High-Performance Computing Cluster to Speed Up AI Training
MT
04/14Jefferies Adjusts Tencent's Price Target to HK$465 From HK$460, Keeps at Buy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 618 B 89 702 M 89 702 M
Net income 2023 145 B 20 966 M 20 966 M
Net cash 2023 205 B 29 742 M 29 742 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 0,59%
Capitalization 2 873 B 417 B 417 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,32x
EV / Sales 2024 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 108 436
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 306,70 CNY
Average target price 390,83 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.55%421 888
NETFLIX, INC.11.22%145 801
PROSUS N.V.7.57%96 406
AIRBNB, INC.35.09%72 783
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.67%62 088
NASPERS LIMITED15.01%36 310
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer