Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/30
511.5 HKD   +1.19%
02:50pTENCENT : Justice Department Appeals Injunction Against WeChat
DJ
01:10pU.S. appeals judge's ruling to block WeChat app store ban
RE
12:45pU.S. appeals judge's ruling to block WeChat app store ban
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tencent : Justice Department Appeals Injunction Against WeChat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

By Katy Stech Ferek

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration filed court papers Friday seeking to overturn a federal magistrate's Sept. 20 ruling that stopped a U.S. ban on China's ubiquitous messaging and e-commerce app WeChat.

The federal government asked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to review U.S. Magistrate Laurel Beeler's ruling in favor of a WeChat users group, which contended that the ban violates free-speech protections.

President Trump ordered the ban, saying WeChat poses a national-security risk because data gathered on the app could be shared with China's authoritarian government.

But Judge Beeler, who serves on the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, said the government hadn't provided enough evidence about its national-security concerns to warrant an immediate U.S. ban on the app, which is owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The appeal filed by Justice Department lawyers Friday didn't lay out their grounds for overturning the ruling.

But in the days since the ruling, they filed with the court additional details about their national-security concerns about the Chinese government's potential collection of data on American users of the app and asked Judge Beeler to reconsider her earlier ruling after reviewing the new details.

In that Sept. 24 reconsideration request, Justice Department lawyers offered Judge Beeler new documents they say back up national-security concerns, including two U.S. reports that they say detail the Chinese government's espionage operations against the U.S., its influence over companies such as Tencent and a Chinese legal requirement that private companies play a role in gathering intelligence and surveillance.

Tencent has said it disagrees with the federal government's security concerns, saying it "incorporates the highest standards of user privacy and data security."

Judge Beeler set an Oct. 15 hearing to go over that reconsideration request, which is separate from the appeal filed Friday.

Her ruling was one of two recent court decisions that have stalled the Trump administration's effort to crack down on Chinese-owned apps over security and privacy concerns.

On Sept. 27, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., put a hold on proposed restrictions on popular video-sharing app TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance Ltd. but would become a U.S.-based company under a proposed deal with Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc.

The TikTok deal, which would institute data-security safeguards for TikTok users, is now being reviewed by U.S. national-security officials.

Write to Katy Stech Ferek at katherine.stech@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:50pTENCENT : Justice Department Appeals Injunction Against WeChat
DJ
01:10pU.S. appeals judge's ruling to block WeChat app store ban
RE
12:45pU.S. appeals judge's ruling to block WeChat app store ban
RE
09/30TENCENT : Sweden's MTG to merge e-sports arms ESL and DreamHack
RE
09/30ALIBABA GROUP : Cloud Computing Business to Turn Profitable in Fiscal 2021
DJ
09/30Alibaba cloud division to be profitable within FY2021 - CFO
RE
09/30China Evergrande rises 17.9% after deal with Hengda investors, unit applies l..
RE
09/29Argentina's Uala expands to Mexico as pandemic fuels need for digital payment..
RE
09/29Argentina's Uala expands to Mexico as pandemic fuels need for digital payment..
RE
09/29Tencent to take China's Sogou private in $3.5 billion deal
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 479 B 70 506 M 70 506 M
Net income 2020 120 B 17 715 M 17 715 M
Net cash 2020 79 106 M 11 651 M 11 651 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 4 262 B 628 B 628 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,74x
EV / Sales 2021 7,02x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 525,57 CNY
Last Close Price 448,11 CNY
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED36.18%627 776
NETFLIX, INC.63.03%232 640
PROSUS N.V.17.09%151 745
NASPERS LIMITED31.46%77 356
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.88%65 092
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.67.30%46 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group